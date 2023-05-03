PM Modi To Hold 37 Km Roadshow In Bengaluru, Covering 17 Seats; 10 Lakh People To Join

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going all out campaigning for the party. The PM in his packed schedule in the state is set to hold more than 20 rallies and road shows. He will regularly visit the poll-bound state, BJP has divided Karnataka into six regions, and PM Modi will spend at least two days in each region.

To further add to the strength of the campaign power, the Varanasi MP will be joined by Home Minister Amit Shah after April 10. However, the highlight of PM’s campaign blitzkrieg is expected to be the massive roadshow in Bengaluru on May 6.

PM Modi’s 37 km roadshow in Bengaluru

As per reports, Prime Minister Modi will lead a long roadshow of about 37 km on May 6, Saturday, in Bengaluru. He will cover 17 assembly constituencies and about a million people will join him in the roadshow. The first phase will be from 11 am to 1 pm and the second phase will be from 4 pm to 10 pm.

The roadshow will be divided into two parts over a period of about 8 hours, with 10 lakh people expected to be a part of the roadshow spectacle. The first phase will pass through Suranjan das road, Mahadevpura, K R Puram, Shivaji Nagar, C V Raman Nagar, and Shanti Nagar and will end at the War Memorial on Brigade Road. The phase will cover two of the largest assembly constituencies in the city, with four sitting MLAs contesting from these five assembly constituencies for the saffron party.

Roadshow in two phases

The second phase of the roadshow will cover south of Bengaluru city including Padmanabhanagar, Vijayanagar, Basavangudi, Gandhinagar, Mahalakshmi layout, Govindraj Nagar, Rajaji Nagar, and Malleshwaram. This part of the roadshow will cover 11 seats in Bengaluru over a period of six hours traveling 26.6 km.

The tenure of the 224-member Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023, and the elections to the state are scheduled for May 10 and the counting on May 13.

The previous assembly polls were held in May 2018, in which the government was formed by a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, with HD Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. In 2019, in a dramatic turn of events, the government collapsed as several MLAs of the grand old party Congress and JD(S) resigned from the assembly. Subsequently, BJP formed the government with BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister however he resigned on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM on July 28, 2021.