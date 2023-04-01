Senior JD(S) MLA Ramaswamy Joins BJP Ahead Of Karnataka Assembly Elections

Hours after quitting Janata Dal (Secular) party, a senior leader from Karnataka and four times MLA from Arkalgud Assembly constituency, AT Ramaswamy eventually joined hands with the BJP on Saturday. This fresh move in the state, which is preparing to witness assembly polls on May 10, is being considered a big boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state ahead of elections. According to political experts, ex-MLA AT Ramaswamy can provide big mileage to the BJP in the Hassan district of the state.

Earlier on Friday Ramaswamy resigned from his party and the membership of the state assembly. He joined the BJP at an event in Delhi in presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur and the party’s other prominent leaders. The ex-JDS leader was said to be at loggerheads with the JDS leadership over various issues over the past year and was maintaining a distance from the party’s functioning. He is a 4-time MLA from the party from the Arkalgud Assembly seat

As per reports, the Hassan district of Karnataka is considered to be a stronghold area of the JDS, where the party had won six out of a total of seven constituencies in the 2018 Assembly elections. The BJP only managed to win only one seat. Now, with Ramaswamy in the team, the BJP is expecting a big boost in the district during polls and eyeing securing more than two seats.

BJP is now trying to make its way to the Old Mysuru region, where the party was lacking prominent leadership. While joining the BJP, Ramaswamy said that he did not quit the party, but they sent him out.

However, earlier, former BJP leader A Manju had joined JDS ahead of the Karnataka elections. The party has given him a ticket from the Arkalgud constituency, from where Ramaswamy was elected legislator in the 2018 elections.

Before Ramaswamy, another JD(S) MLA SR Srinivas had resigned on March 27 and joined the Congress party.