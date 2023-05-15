'As A Brother...': DK Suresh Says Will Be Happiest If Shivakumar Becomes CM

Shivakumar's brother DK Suresh, said as a brother, he “will be the happiest if DK becomes the chief minister of Karnataka.” The Congress MP’s remarks came after he met party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

#WATCH | Bengaluru | #KarnatakaElectionResults | "...As a common man, as a brother of DK Shivakumar, I will be the happiest person if he becomes the Chief Minister," says Congress MP DK Suresh. pic.twitter.com/m27wZRcPj7 May 13, 2023

Notably, Congress is facing the dilemma of choosing between party stalwarts DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah after winning a thumping majority in the state. The Congress, won 136 seats in the 224-member Assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 65 seats and the HD Kumaraswamy-led Janata Dal (Secular) won 19 seats.

DK Shivakumar to reach Delhi on Tuesday

Karnataka state Congress president D K Shivakumar will reach Delhi on Tuesday, May 16 for discussion with the party leadership on the government formation in the state, said DK Suresh. Siddaramaiah reached Delhi Monday afternoon, but Shivakumar cancelled his visit at the last minute citing health issues.

Amid speculations about the number of MLAs supporting DK Shivakumar and senior party colleague Siddaramaiah for the post of Karnataka Chief Minister, state Congress president DK on Monday said "his strength is 135, as under his presidency, the party won the said number of seats in the Assembly polls."

The Congress Legislature Party, which met in Bengaluru on Sunday, authorised party president Kharge to pick its leader, who will be the chief minister.