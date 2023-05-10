We Will Win Over 130 Seats: Kharge Confident Of Congress Victory In Karnataka Polls

As voting is underway in the state of Karnataka, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confidence in Congress forming the government after the election results.

Speaking to ANI, Kharge said, "The people are fed up and devastated in Karnataka because of the BJP government, and now all they want is development in the state. The people of Karnataka want to change the BJP-led Bommai government. The state wants development."

"The voting process is going well, and I am sure we will definitely win in Karnataka," he said. If voted back to power, "we will work for the welfare of the people of Karnataka," Kharge stated. "Congress will definitely cross the majority number, and I am confident that we will win more than 130 to 135 seats in this election," he added.

Karnataka Assembly elections

This time, the saffron party has taken a chance by fielding 50 new faces in its 224 candidate list, whereas those leaders who were denied tickets, moved to the JD(S) and Congress. The voting in Karnataka is underway and this year, a total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to vote in the state's 58,545 polling places, where 2,615 candidates are contesting. BJP is eyeing to break the 38-year-old anti-incumbency factor in the state and win a second consecutive term, while the Congress is seeking to return to power.