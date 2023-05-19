'Will Implement All Congress Guarantees': DK Shivakumar Assures Kannadigas

After the formal announcement of Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar, his Deputy, assured the people of Karnataka that the promises made by the Congress ahead of the elections will be fulfilled.

While leaving his residence for Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, where the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister designate DK Shivakumar said, "We are going to implement our guarantees."

#WATCH | "We are going to implement our guarantee," says #Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar, as he leaves from his residence for Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru where the swearing-in ceremony will take place on 20th May.



He will then leave for Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vtVlPJpzyV — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

Earlier on Thursday, while announcing the Karnataka CM and DyCM names, Congress leader KC Venugopal also assured that Congress will fulfill the promises made to the people and implement the five key promises in the first cabinet meeting.

What are the five key promises?

In the run-up to May 10 assembly polls, the Congress party made five key promises to woo the voters. The first guarantee is to offer 200 units of electricity for free to every household. Second, the party assured jobless graduates and diploma holders of an unemployment benefit of Rs 3,000 per month and Rs 1,500 per month, respectively.

Third, Rs 2000 has been promised to every woman heading the household. Fourth, 10 kg of free foodgrains has been promised to every member of a family below the poverty line. Lastly, the Congress party has promised women free travel in state transport buses.

'Welfare of people top priority': Shivakumar

After the announcement of their names as the new Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka respectively on Thursday, Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have both expressed their commitment to work unitedly for the welfare of the people of the state.

Karnataka DyCM designate DK Shivakumar on Thursday, after meeting both Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah in Delhi, took to Twitter and wrote that Congress' top priority is to secure the future and welfare of Kannadigas.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah assured the voters that Congress will always work in their interest. Taking to Twitter, he said, “We will always join our hands to protect the interests of Kannadigas. Congress party will work as a family to provide transparent & corruption free governance, and to implement our guarantees.”