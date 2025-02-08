Kejri-Wall Breached: The 3 Biggest Reasons Behind AAP's Delhi Rout

Delhi Elections: Over four hours into the vote counting, the BJP is on the verge of a massive return to power in the Delhi Assembly elections after 27 years. The AAP, which had reduced the BJP to single-digit seats in the last election, has suffered a massive blow this time, falling behind its main rival. Key AAP leaders—Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Avadh Ojha—failed to secure victories in their respective constituencies of New Delhi, Jangpura, and Patparganj.

3 Key Reasons Behind AAP’s Defeat in Delhi

Liquor Policy Scam

AAP’s third term was overshadowed by corruption allegations surrounding its now-defunct liquor policy. The BJP accused the Kejriwal government of encouraging excessive alcohol consumption, pointing to schemes like ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ liquor offers. While AAP repeatedly dismissed these claims, the policy was scrapped within a year of its rollout.

Meanwhile, investigations by central agencies resulted in the arrests of several key AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh. Sisodia’s arrest led to his resignation as Deputy Chief Minister, prompting a cabinet reshuffle. Kejriwal himself was later jailed for five months. With the party constantly on the defensive, much of its third term was spent in damage control, diverting attention from its 2020 election promises.

'Sheesh Mahal' Row

During the election campaign, the BJP repeatedly targeted Arvind Kejriwal over the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy, referring to the costly renovation of the Chief Minister’s official residence. Their claims were backed by a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India. According to media reports, the renovation was initially estimated to cost ₹7.91 crore. However, when the project was assigned in 2020, the budget increased to ₹8.62 crore. By the time the Public Works Department completed the work in 2022, the cost had surged to ₹33.66 crore.

To defend itself, AAP hit back with the ‘Rajmahal’ argument, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of leading an extravagant lifestyle. Despite this, the BJP’s relentless campaign seemed to strike a chord with voters, especially since AAP had built its image on clean politics and Kejriwal’s promise to end VIP culture.

Anti-Incumbency

AAP secured landslide victories in the 2015 and 2020 Delhi elections, largely due to its strong track record in healthcare and education. Subsidies on power and water further boosted voter support, while the BJP, despite dominating the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi, struggled to gain ground in the Assembly polls.