Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South Election Results 2024 | LIVE

Kinwat Election Results | LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhimrao Keram of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the seat with 89,628 votes, while Pradeep Jadhav Naik of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) secured 76,356 votes. Additionally, 1,041 votes were cast for the None of the Above (NOTA) option.

In the 2014 elections, Pradeep Naik of the NCP won the seat with 60,127 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key contenders are Bhimrao Ramjee Keram (BJP) and Pradeep Naik (NCP, Sharad Pawar).

Hadgaon Election Results | LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Madhavrao Patil of the Congress Party won the seat with 74,325 votes. Independent candidate Baburao Kohlilkar secured 60,962 votes, while Nagesh Ashtikar of Shiv Sena received 44,143 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key candidates from the Hagaon seat are Sambharao Baburao Kohlilkar (Shiv Sena) and Madhavrao Nivruttirao Pawar Patil (Congress).

Bhokar Election Results | LIVE

Bhokar Assembly Constituency, located in Nanded district, is one of Maharashtra's 288 assembly seats. The constituency became vacant on February 12, 2024, following the resignation of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan. Bhokar also serves as a town, tehsil, municipal council, and subdivision in the district.

In the 2019 elections, Ashok Chavan (NCP) won the seat with 140,559 votes, while Shrinivas alias Bapusaheb Deshmukh Gorthekar finished second with 43,114 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key contenders are Sreejaya Ashok Chavan (BJP) and Chandrakant Danve (NCP, Sharad Pawar faction).

Nanded North Election Results | LIVE

In the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, D.P. Sawant of the Congress Party won the Nanded North seat with a margin of 7,602 votes, defeating Sudhakar Ramrao Pandhare of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who garnered 32,754 votes.

In the 2019 elections, Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar of Shiv Sena emerged victorious with 62,884 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key candidates are Balaji Devidasrao Kalyankar (Shiv Sena), Sangita Vithal Patil (Sena UBT), and Abdul Sattar Gafur (Congress).

Nanded South Election Results | LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Mohanrao Marotrao Hambarde of the Congress Party won the seat with 46,943 votes, defeating Dilip Venkatrao Kandakurte (IND) by a margin of 3,592 votes.

In the 2014 elections, Hemant Shriram Patil of Shiv Sena secured victory with 45,836 votes, while Dilip Venkatrao Kandakurte (BJP) was the runner-up.