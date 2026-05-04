Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 Am

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE | Image: Republic

Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway, and all eyes are on Kolathur, one of the most high-profile constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is once again in the fray from this seat, making it a crucial battleground that could reflect the broader performance of the DMK in the state. As the ruling party aims to retain power, Stalin’s lead, margin, and trends from Kolathur will be closely tracked throughout the day.

Kolathur is one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and falls under the Chennai district in the northern region of the state. It is a general category seat and is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold for Stalin, who has won from Kolathur in three consecutive Assembly elections—2011, 2016, and 2021.

