Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting to Begin at 8 Am
Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Track MK Stalin’s performance, DMK vs rivals, vote margin, and round-wise counting trends from this key Tamil Nadu constituency.
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Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting of votes is underway, and all eyes are on Kolathur, one of the most high-profile constituencies in Tamil Nadu. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is once again in the fray from this seat, making it a crucial battleground that could reflect the broader performance of the DMK in the state. As the ruling party aims to retain power, Stalin’s lead, margin, and trends from Kolathur will be closely tracked throughout the day.
Kolathur is one of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu and falls under the Chennai district in the northern region of the state. It is a general category seat and is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has been a stronghold for Stalin, who has won from Kolathur in three consecutive Assembly elections—2011, 2016, and 2021.
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Exit polls have largely projected an advantage for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu, with most agencies indicating a return of M.K. Stalin to power. Several surveys suggest the DMK could cross the majority mark comfortably, with projections ranging roughly between 120 to 145 seats, while the AIADMK alliance is expected to trail with around 65 to 85 seats. Actor Vijay’s TVK is also emerging as a significant player. Kolathur remains a crucial seat not just for the DMK but for the broader narrative of Tamil Nadu politics. As counting progresses, trends from this constituency will offer key insights into voter sentiment and the direction of the state’s mandate.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates, round-wise counting, vote margins, and final results from Kolathur.
Kolathur Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting Begins
Tamil Nadu Result LIVE: The counting process is all set to begin at 8 AM. Follow for the latest updates.