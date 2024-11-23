Kolhapur Election Result LIVE: Counting Of Votes To Begins

Kolhapur Election Result 2024: Kolhapur assembly constituency went to polls earlier this week on November 20. The district had the highest voter turnout (76.63 per cent) in Maharashtra. The results for the 10 seats that fall in the Kolhapur district of Maharashtra (Kolhapur North and Kolhapur South) will be announced today, November 23. The 10 seats that come under Kolhapur district are Radhanagari, Shirol, Chandgad, Kagal, Kolhapur North, Kolhapur South, Karvir, Shahuwadi, Hatkanangle and Ichalkaranji.

The key candidates contesting in the assembly elections are Ruturaj Sanjay Patil of INC, Amal Mahadevrao Mahadik of BJP, Rajesh Vinayak Kashirsagar of Shiv Sena and Abhijeet Daulat Raut of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, among others.

Kolhapur Election Result 2024: Here Are The LIVE Updates

08:00 AM: Counting of votes has begun in most constituencies in Maharashtra. First, the postal ballots will be counted.