Krishnanagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP Battle Heats Up in Mahua Moitra’s Stronghold as Counting Begins

Krishnanagar Result Live | Image: Republic

West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is here, and all eyes are on the high-octane district of Nadia. Specifically, the Krishnanagar belt—the parliamentary home of TMC firebrand Mahua Moitra—is serving as the ultimate litmus test for the ruling party’s grip on South Bengal.

The battle for the Krishnanagar segments (Uttar and Dakshin) has been nothing short of a political thriller. In Krishnanagar Uttar, the spotlight is on whether the BJP can retain the seat famously won by Mukul Roy in 2021, or if the TMC’s star-studded campaign has successfully "reconquered" the urban heart of Nadia. Across the seven assembly segments that make up Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha seat, the fight between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to go down to the final round.