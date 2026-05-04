Krishnanagar Election Results 2026 LIVE: TMC vs BJP Battle Heats Up in Mahua Moitra’s Stronghold as Counting Begins
Krishnanagar Assembly Results 2026 LIVE updates: Will TMC hold Mahua Moitra's turf? Track BJP vs TMC trends, Mukul Roy vs Koushani Mukherjee (Uttar), and round-wise counting in Nadia.
- Election News
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West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Counting day is here, and all eyes are on the high-octane district of Nadia. Specifically, the Krishnanagar belt—the parliamentary home of TMC firebrand Mahua Moitra—is serving as the ultimate litmus test for the ruling party’s grip on South Bengal.
The battle for the Krishnanagar segments (Uttar and Dakshin) has been nothing short of a political thriller. In Krishnanagar Uttar, the spotlight is on whether the BJP can retain the seat famously won by Mukul Roy in 2021, or if the TMC’s star-studded campaign has successfully "reconquered" the urban heart of Nadia. Across the seven assembly segments that make up Mahua Moitra's Lok Sabha seat, the fight between the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to go down to the final round.
Live Blog
West Bengal Election Results 2026 LIVE: This election has seen unprecedented drama, from intense campaigning by national leaders to late-night protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Nadia. With the Election Commission of India deploying extra observers in this sensitive zone, the counting process is under a microscope.
While initial exit polls hinted at a slight edge for the BJP in urban Nadia, the TMC's rural welfare outreach has traditionally been their "silent" strength. Stay tuned for LIVE updates, round-wise margin shifts, and the definitive results from Krishnanagar Uttar, Dakshin, and the surrounding segments.
The Mahua Litmus Test: Can the Firebrand MP Shield Her Nadia Stronghold?
Krishnanagar Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: A definitive day for Mahua Moitra’s stronghold. Will the BJP retain its 2021 urban breakthroughs in Krishnanagar Uttar, or will the TMC sweep the seven assembly segments of this Lok Sabha seat? With a historic 92.93% voter turnout, the mandate in Nadia is set to be a game-changer. Follow our live blog for real-time vote margins, round-wise counting data, and the final winner list for Krishnanagar Uttar, Dakshin, Tehatta, and Nakashipara.