Kurta, Dhoti, Patka: How PM Modi’s Outfit At BJP HQ Tied Northeast Pride To Bengal Victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked into the BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday evening wearing a white kurta, a slightly brownish dhoti, and a brown patka with a texture reminiscent of Assam’s gamosa, as the party’s top leadership assembled to celebrate a grand victory in West Bengal and Assam, alongside Puducherry.

The gathering was awash with saffron flags, drumbeats and slogans after the Assembly election results. However, it was the Prime Minister’s choice of traditional attire that became an immediate talking point among party workers and political observers. Though PM Modi is frequently seen in a kurta-pyjama, the dhoti and the distinctly patterned patka are choices he reserves for moments of cultural and political importance.

Senior BJP leaders said that the ensemble was not coincidental, with the party registering major gains in the East and making inroads in the South, Prime Minister Modi's clothing was intended to reflect a message of rootedness and regional acknowledgement on a night of national projection.

Decoding The Colours And The Fabric

The white kurta has long been associated with simplicity, public service and a pan-Indian appeal. The white kurta paired with a dhoti in a subtle brownish hue, the look moved away from the more formal churidar or pyjama and leaned into a traditional configuration that resonates across several states. In Bengal, the dhoti-panjabi is a marker of cultural identity, in parts of the South, the white veshti is worn for auspicious occasions, and in Assam, the dhoti remains common ceremonial wear.

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It was the brown patka, however, that carried the most direct reference, with the woven texture mirrored that of the Assamese gamosa, the handwoven rectangular cloth that symbolises respect, identity and goodwill in Assamese society. The gamosa is offered to honour guests, used in prayers, and worn during Bihu celebrations. By draping a patka with that familiar weave and earthy tone, PM Modi was seen to be paying tribute to Assam, where the BJP had secured a decisive mandate.

Message Tailored For The Moment

The party functionaries at the headquarters said PM Narendra Modi often uses attire as a form of non-verbal communication, aligning his look with the region being addressed or honoured. On Sunday, as results from West Bengal and Assam came in, the gamosa-textured patka was read as a nod to the Northeast’s cultural pride and its role in the party’s electoral map.

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Addressing the crowd, PM Modi did not speak about his clothes but focused on “seva, sushasan and sanskar”, saying the mandate was a blessing from people “from the Brahmaputra to the Bay of Bengal to the coast of Puducherry”. The workers responded with chants and flower showers as the Prime Minister arrived at the BJP headquarters. On the stage, while BJP National President Nitin Nabin went ahead to felicitate Prime Minister Modi with a garland, the PM took it and garlanded Nitin Nabin instead, drawing massive applause from the BJP workers.