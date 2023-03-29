Karnataka Election LIVE: DK Shivakumar Takes Dig At BJP; 'Will Form New Engine Government'

Congress leader & LoP Karnataka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad reacted to the announcement of Karnataka Assembly polls and slammed BJP by calling it the mother of corruption in the country. 'It does not believe in development programs but in the purchasing of MLAs,' he added.

He added, "We are ahead of BJP in the state as we started our election campaign exercise 3 years ago after DK Shivakumar took over as the party's state president. The exercise to select election candidates has been underway for the past 6 months. The party's screening committee will finalise everything soon".