Karnataka Election LIVE: DK Shivakumar Takes Dig At BJP; 'Will Form New Engine Government'

As the Election Commission of India announced the Karnataka poll dates, Congress KPCC chief D.K. Shivakumar addressed press briefing and stated that the double engine government has miserably failed in the state and the people of Karnataka are ready for the new engine government.
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah issued his first reaction after Karnataka elections dates were announced, "When elections were nearing then reservation was announced. Congress has enough leaders to campaign in the state of Karnataka".
As the Election Commission announced the dates for Karnataka polls, CM Bommai while addressing the media asserted that Congress and JDS have chaired a secret meeting in relation with the polls.
CM Bommai responds on Election commission announcing election dates, BJP will return to power with a thumping majority. We have taken a path-breaking decision. The Votebank of Congress has broken down therefore, they are levelling cheap allegations.
Amid the quota row in Karnataka, CM Basavaraj Bommai assured all the communities will be taken care of. He said, "All the communities have equal facilities. We have brought internal reservations so that the people will be benefitted from it. Asking people for a positive mandate. Baseless allegations are being made by the opposition. There has been no corruption done by BJP. It has been done by congress. I am confident that BJP will get a full majority and return to power. Our main agenda is to focus on the development of the state"
Priyank Kharge, Chittapur MLA on Karnataka elections asserted that Congress will be winning this election. The people of Karnataka are fed up with the 40% government, BJP playing the caste politics, and unemployment is at its highest. This time it is going to be Congress all the way. Kharge ji and Rahul ji want 150 seats delivered from Karnataka; CM will be decided by party high-command later.
Congress national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala said, 'As the ECI announced the dates of Karnatka polls on the pious day of Durga Ashtmi, the Congress party and people of Karnataka resolved to throw out the BJP's 40% commission sarkaara which has brazenly looted the state. Let us build the Karnataka of people's dreams and Kannada pride flourish. We Congress party resolve to form the next government which will be accountable, and work sincerely and honestly for the people'.
Congress leader & LoP Karnataka Legislative Council BK Hariprasad reacted to the announcement of Karnataka Assembly polls and slammed BJP by calling it the mother of corruption in the country. 'It does not believe in development programs but in the purchasing of MLAs,' he added.
He added, "We are ahead of BJP in the state as we started our election campaign exercise 3 years ago after DK Shivakumar took over as the party's state president. The exercise to select election candidates has been underway for the past 6 months. The party's screening committee will finalise everything soon".
BJP MP B. Y. Raghavendra spoke exclusively to Republic TV, 'We are 100% prepared for the elections. In the past, we have had a shortage of MLAs but this time we are going to win with the majority with the blessings of PM Modi. We will definitely gain 140 to 150 seats we will get in this polls".
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi responded to the Karnataka election dates announcement. He said, 'Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will form the double engine government once again with a huge majority. Historic work has been done. People know about Congress as they onlky make fake promises.
After the Election commission announced the poll dates, BJP issued its first response assuring of retaining power in the state. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Arun Singh told Republic. "BJP has immensely done the groundwork and we will return to power. We do not require an alliance fighting against Congress and JDS. We will win with full majority".
CEC chief Rajiv Kumar announced that the Karnataka Assembly elections will be held on May 10; counting of votes on 13th May.
Here are the Karnataka election details (224 seats):
Gazette notification: April 13
Last date for filing nomination: April 20
Date of scrutiny of nominations: April 21
Last date of withdrawal of nominations: April 24
Date of single phase poll: May 10
Date of counting: May 13
On the Commission's directions during the review meetings with enforcement agencies, Strict vigil and monitoring ensured more than Rs. 80 crore seizures so far, even before the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.
CEC chief Rajiv Kumar informed that Commission-directed Coordinated Action & not working in Silos to Enforcement Agencies for Inducement Free Elections.
CEC stated Manifold increase in seizures marks an increased focus on expenditure monitoring in the previous 5 State Elections. Seizures totalling over Rs. 1028 crores were recorded in the five states which is approx 23 times more than in previous elections.
CEC Chief informed that the Commission is strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power. 2400 Static Surveillance teams to keep strict vigil. Monitoring on 171 Interstate check posts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states). Multiple Agencies working in synergy and coordination.
To address issues such as urban & youth apathy, ECI also launched a Hackathon - Election 2023. Over 746 teams registered so far to provide solutions to enhance the participation of urban & youth voters.
In General Elections 2019, amongst the top 20 low voter turnout PCs, 9 were urban. The trend was also noticed in the recently held Gujarat & HP elections 2022 -CEC Rajiv Kumar. Focussed interventions to create awareness through ELCs in schools and colleges, Voter Awareness Forums in organizations and RWAs.
While addressing the press briefing, CEC chief Rajiv Kumar stated that Urban Apathy is a cause of concern. These 4 districts in India’s IT Hub had the lowest voter turnout in 2013 and 2018 Karnataka Assembly Elections, much less than the state average. 88% of PS in these 4 districts are in urban areas.
Over 9.17 lakh first-time voters to participate in the elections in #Karnataka. Also under Advance Application Facility, over 1.25 lakh applications were received from 17 years+ youth, out of which around 41,000 applications received from youth turning 18 years by April 1st, 2023.
As per the Election Commission, for the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, 58,282 polling stations will be set up in 224 ACs. The average voter per PS is 883. 50% of polling stations have a webcasting facility. For an enhanced voter experience, 1320 polling stations will be managed by women officials.
The term of the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka is due to expire on May 25 and elections are to be scheduled for 224 ACs in the state. As per the electoral roll published, over 5.21 crore electors are registered, out of which ~ 5.55 lakh are PwD electors
CEC chief Rajiv Kumar informed, "All arrangements will be made at the polling station for the convenience of senior citizens & PwD voters. For the first time, home voting facility is also there in Karnataka for 12.15 lakh 80 years + & 5.55 lakh benchmarked PwD voters".
For inclusive and participative elections, 100% enrollment of eligible (18+) Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups in Karnataka. 40 Ethnic PS to be set up for PVTGs. Special emphasis on the participation of the third gender in the election process.
Election Commission's press conference to announce the schedule for the Karnataka election has begun in New Delhi. CEC chief Rajiv Kumar is addressing the briefing.
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule of the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka slated this year at 11:30 am on Wednesday, the ECI said. The EC will hold a press conference at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.
The quota row in Karnataka has escalated ahead of the assembly elections. A massive protest was held in the Bagalkote district over the implementation of the Sadashiva Commission's report on reservations in the state. On Tuesday morning, demonstrators dismantled the BJP flags from public places as well as people's homes. Political leaders were also reportedly stopped from entering the hamlets of the protestors.
Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar was seen throwing Rs 500 currency notes on artists near Bevinahalli in Mandya district the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ organised by Congress in Srirangapatna, as per a video shared by ANI. The Congress state chief said he did it to show the appreciation towards the artists. The schedule for the Karnataka Assembly elections will be announced on March 29.
Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as CM in 2019 again after toppling the Congress-JDS government but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.