Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST
LIVE | Darbhanga Assembly Election Results 2025 - Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List: Maithili Thakur Leads From Alinagar
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
- Election News
- 2 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across ten assembly seats in Darbhanga district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all ten constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. Focus will be on BJP's Maithili Thakur, who is making her election debut from Alinagar.
Live Blog
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across ten assembly seats in Darbhanga district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all ten constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:48 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Maithili Thakur exclusive on Republic
Maithili Thakur: I'm ready to serve Bihar for the next five years. I will take Alinagar to new heights.
14 November 2025 at 10:27 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Darbhanga Rural results
Lalit Kumar Yadav of RJD is leading from Darbhanga Rural.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:25 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Benipur results
Binay Kumar Choudhury is leading from Benipur.
14 November 2025 at 10:07 IST
Alinagar Assembly Election Results Live: Maithili Thakur has maintained a healthy lead
As per the Election Commission, Folk singer Maithili Thakur is leading by over 1800 votes after first round.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:03 IST
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: JDU is surging ahead with 60+ seats
14 November 2025 at 09:58 IST
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: JDU is surging ahead
JDU has emerged as the single largest party. They are leading in 55 seats as per the Election Commission.
14 November 2025 at 09:47 IST
Darbhanga Assembly Election Results 2025 live: RJD is leading in Darbhanga Rural.
Lalit Kumar Yadav from RJD leads.
14 November 2025 at 09:34 IST
ALinagar Assembly Election live: Maithili Thakur has held on to her lead
Maithili Thakur Leads for BJP, RJD’s Binod Mishra Trails by 999 Votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:26 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Benipur results
Binay Kumar Choudhary from JD(U) Leads in Benipur.
14 November 2025 at 09:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: Darbhanga results
BJP is leading from Darbhanga.
14 November 2025 at 08:48 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Will NDA reclaim Bihar?
Party Leads
BJP 43
RJD 43
JD(U) 29
INC 8
JSP 4
CPI(ML)(L) 3
HAM(S) 2
AIMIM 1
CPI 1
JSJD 1
LJPRV 1
14 November 2025 at 08:42 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Darbhanga Rural results
JDU leads from Darbhanga Rural.
14 November 2025 at 08:27 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP leads in Darbhanga and Alinagar
Maithili Thakur from Alinagar continues to lead for the BJP. BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is also leading from Darbhanga.
14 November 2025 at 08:16 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP takes lead in Jale
BJP's Jibesh Kumar leads from Jale.
14 November 2025 at 08:12 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Maithili Thakur takes lead
BJP's Maithili Thakur is leading from Alinagar.
14 November 2025 at 08:09 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: counting has started
Counting of votes has started. Postal ballots will be counted first.
14 November 2025 at 08:02 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Focus will be on Alinagar
BJP has bet big on Maithili Thakur, a popular folk singer. Her direct rival is RJD's Binod Mishra who finished in the 2nd position last time.
14 November 2025 at 07:57 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predicted a NDA Tsunami
The majority of exit polls indicate a decisive mandate in favour of Nitish Kumar’s NDA.
14 November 2025 at 07:53 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: What was the voter turnout?
Bihar saw a historic turnout this year. As per the Election Commission, a total of 66.91% voter turnout was recorded.
13 November 2025 at 19:55 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting to start at 8 AM IST
Welcome to the LIVE BLOG of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025. Counting across ten assembly seats in the Darbhanga district will start at 8 AM on Friday. Debutant Maithili Thakur contested on a BJP ticket from Alinagar, and all the focus will be on her. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all ten constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:40 IST