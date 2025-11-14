LIVE | Purnia Assembly Election Results 2025 - Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List: JDU Emerged As Single Largest Party As Per Early Trends

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were getting the public mandate in the 2025 assembly elections.

Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said that NDA contested the Bihar assembly polls in the name of Nitish Kumar.

"It was evident from the faces of the public that NDA is getting a mandate this time. NDA is going to form the government again. The leaders of NDA have put in a lot of effort, whether it is Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, PM Modi, JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. We fought elections on the face of Nitish Kumar with the slogan '2025, phir se Nitish'," Jaiswal said.