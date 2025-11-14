Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:28 IST
LIVE | Purnia Assembly Election Results 2025 - Who Will Be The Winner, Runner-up, Candidates List: JDU Emerged As Single Largest Party As Per Early Trends
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across seven assembly seats in Purnia district is set to begin at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise live updates of all seven constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan form the government? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:23 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025:: JDU is leading from Rupauli
Kaladhar Prasad Mandal of JDU is leading from Rupauli.
14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
Bihar Assembly Results 2025 live: Congress is leading from Banmankhi
Deo Narayan Rajak of Congress has taken an early lead.
14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST
Baisi Assembly Election Result 2025 live: AIMIM is leaidng from Baisi
Ghulam Sarwar of AIMIM is leading from Baisi.
14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST
Kasba Election Results 2025 live: LJP is leading from Kasba
Nitesh Kumar Singh of LJP is leading by over 4900 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:14 IST
Bihar Assembly Elections Live: BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal is confident of a NDA sweep
Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Jaiswal on Friday asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) were getting the public mandate in the 2025 assembly elections.
Speaking to ANI, Jaiswal said that NDA contested the Bihar assembly polls in the name of Nitish Kumar.
"It was evident from the faces of the public that NDA is getting a mandate this time. NDA is going to form the government again. The leaders of NDA have put in a lot of effort, whether it is Nitish Kumar, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Upendra Kushwaha, PM Modi, JP Nadda, HM Amit Shah or Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. We fought elections on the face of Nitish Kumar with the slogan '2025, phir se Nitish'," Jaiswal said.
14 November 2025 at 09:55 IST
Purnia Assembly Election results live: Dhamdaha results
Sitting minister Leshi Singh from JD(U) leads.
14 November 2025 at 09:48 IST
Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025: JDU has emerged as single largest party
14 November 2025 at 09:36 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Purnia results
BJP's Vijay Kumar Khemka is leading from Purnia.
14 November 2025 at 09:33 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Dhamdaha results
Santosh Kumar of RJD is leading while JDU's Leshi Singh is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 09:17 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Huge surge for NDA
NDA is leading in 129 seats as of now.
14 November 2025 at 08:45 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP so far is the single largest party
With 43 seats, the BJP has taken a massive surge.
14 November 2025 at 08:43 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Baisi results
BJP leads from Baisi as per early trends.
14 November 2025 at 08:24 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA takes an early lead
PM Modi-led NDA is almost double that of MGB as per the early trends.
14 November 2025 at 08:18 IST
Bihar Election 2025 live: Early trends showing NDA is cruising
As per early trends, NDA are leading in 13 seats.
14 November 2025 at 08:09 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting starts
The counting process is underway, beginning with postal ballots
14 November 2025 at 07:56 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Exit polls predicted an NDA edge
Most of the exit polls have predicted a thumping majority for Nitish Kumar-led NDA.
14 November 2025 at 07:53 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: What was the overall turnout?
Bihar saw a historic turnout this year. As per the Election Commission, a total of 66.91% voter turnout was recorded.
13 November 2025 at 19:54 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting to start at 8 AM IST
Welcome to the LIVE BLOG of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025. Counting across seven assembly seats in the Darbhanga district will start at 8 AM on Friday. You can get round-by-round updates for each of the seven constituencies on Republicworld.com. Will the Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav, pull off an upset, or will the Nitish Kumar-led NDA reclaim power? For all the live updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025, stay tuned.
