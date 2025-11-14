Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:20 IST
LIVE | Bihar Assembly Election 2025 – Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman: Sweety Singh Leading in Kishanganj
In Kishanganj, the battle is intensifying as Congress’ Md Qamrul Hoda, BJP’s Sweety Singh, AIMIM’s Shams Aghaz, Jan Suraaj’s Md Ishaque Alam, and AAP’s Asraf Alam lock horns in a high-stakes contest for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.
- Election News
- 2 min read
In Kishanganj, the electoral battle is heating up with a multi-cornered contest shaping the political landscape. Congress’ Md Qamrul Hoda is eyeing to retain the party’s traditional stronghold, while BJP’s Sweety Singh is pushing hard to make inroads into this minority-dominated seat. AIMIM’s Shams Aghaz is banking on the party’s growing grassroots presence, and Jan Suraaj’s Md Ishaque Alam is appealing to voters with a call for clean and development-driven politics. Meanwhile, AAP’s Asraf Alam has entered the fray to expand his party’s footprint in Seemanchal. With high voter interest and intense campaigning across Kishanganj, the constituency is emerging as one of the most closely watched contests in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.
Live Blog
In Kishanganj, the battle is intensifying as Congress’ Md Qamrul Hoda, BJP’s Sweety Singh, AIMIM’s Shams Aghaz, Jan Suraaj’s Md Ishaque Alam, and AAP’s Asraf Alam lock horns in a high-stakes contest for the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.
14 November 2025 at 10:04 IST
Sweety Singh Leads in Kishanganj with 2,210-Vote Margin – Bihar Elections 2025
In a closely watched contest in Kishanganj, BJP’s Sweety Singh is currently leading by 2,210 votes in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. Early counting trends indicate a competitive battle, with the seat emerging as one of the key battlegrounds in the Seemanchal region. Voter turnout and polling patterns are being closely monitored as the final results unfold.
14 November 2025 at 08:46 IST
INC’s Md. Qamrul Hoda Leading Early Trends in Kishanganj Assembly Seat
In the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections, early counting trends show Md. Qamrul Hoda of the Indian National Congress taking the lead in the Kishanganj assembly constituency. His lead over opponents — including Sweety Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Md. Ishaque Alam of the Jan Suraaj Party — suggests strong momentum for Congress in this key Seemanchal seat.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 08:23 IST
Past Result: INC’s Ijaharul Hussain Wins Kishanganj Seat in 2020 by 1,381 Votes
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Ijaharul Hussain of the Indian National Congress secured victory in the Kishanganj Assembly constituency by defeating Sweety Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a narrow margin of 1,381 votes.
13 November 2025 at 20:51 IST
Kishanganj Election 2025 LIVE: Multi-Cornered Battle Shapes Seemanchal Politics
Kishanganj is witnessing a fierce electoral contest that could redefine political power in this minority-dominated region. Congress’ Md Qamrul Hoda aims to defend his party’s long-standing influence, while BJP’s Sweety Singh is making a strong push to expand the party’s presence. AIMIM’s Shams Aghaz, building on the party’s growing grassroots appeal, and Jan Suraaj’s Md Ishaque Alam, campaigning on clean governance and development, are significant competitors. Adding to the mix is AAP’s Asraf Alam, striving to establish a foothold in Seemanchal.
Advertisement
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:40 IST