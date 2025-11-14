LIVE | Bihar Assembly Election 2025 – Bahadurganj, Thakurganj, Kishanganj, Kochadhaman: Sweety Singh Leading in Kishanganj

Kishanganj Election 2025 | Image: Republic

In Kishanganj, the electoral battle is heating up with a multi-cornered contest shaping the political landscape. Congress’ Md Qamrul Hoda is eyeing to retain the party’s traditional stronghold, while BJP’s Sweety Singh is pushing hard to make inroads into this minority-dominated seat. AIMIM’s Shams Aghaz is banking on the party’s growing grassroots presence, and Jan Suraaj’s Md Ishaque Alam is appealing to voters with a call for clean and development-driven politics. Meanwhile, AAP’s Asraf Alam has entered the fray to expand his party’s footprint in Seemanchal. With high voter interest and intense campaigning across Kishanganj, the constituency is emerging as one of the most closely watched contests in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.