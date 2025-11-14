Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:25 IST
LIVE | Bihar Assembly Election 2025 – Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, and Atri: RJD’s Rahul Kumar Leading as Counting Goes on
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
14 November 2025 at 10:08 IST
RJD’s Rahul Kumar Leads in Jehanabad with 781-Vote Margin – Bihar Elections 2025
RJD’s Rahul Kumar is currently leading by 781 votes in the Jehanabad Assembly constituency during the 2025 Bihar Elections. The contest remains closely fought, with every vote playing a crucial role in determining the outcome in this key seat. Counting continues as trends fluctuate across the district.
14 November 2025 at 09:42 IST
RJD’s Rahul Kumar Taking Early Lead in Jehanabad in 2025
According to early trends, Rahul Kumar of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is currently leading in Jehanabad as vote counting progresses.
14 November 2025 at 08:15 IST
Jehanabad 2020 Recap: RJD’s Suday Yadav Won the Seat with a Strong 33,902-Vote Margin
In the 2020 Bihar Assembly election for the Jehanabad Assembly constituency (District: Jehanabad), Kumar Krishna Mohan Alias Suday Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal won the seat, securing 75,030 votes and defeating Krishannandan Prasad Verma of the Janata Dal (United) by a margin of 33,902 votes.
13 November 2025 at 21:05 IST
Jehanabad Election 2025 LIVE: Intense Three-Way Fight Shapes Key Battleground
In Jehanabad, the political temperature is rising as a fierce three-way contest takes shape ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. RJD’s Rahul Kumar, seen as a strong contender with grassroots support, is banking on the party’s traditional voter base and the appeal of Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. JDU’s Chandeshwar Prasad, backed by the NDA alliance, is focusing his campaign on governance, infrastructure, and continuity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s development agenda. Meanwhile, Abhiram Singh from the Jan Suraaj Party is positioning himself as a fresh alternative, appealing to young and first-time voters seeking change. With all three candidates intensifying their outreach in rural and urban pockets, Jehanabad has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in this election season.
