LIVE | Bihar Assembly Election 2025 – Jehanabad, Ghosi, Makhdumpur, and Atri: RJD’s Rahul Kumar Leading as Counting Goes on

In Jehanabad, the political temperature is rising as a fierce three-way contest takes shape ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections. RJD’s Rahul Kumar, seen as a strong contender with grassroots support, is banking on the party’s traditional voter base and the appeal of Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. JDU’s Chandeshwar Prasad, backed by the NDA alliance, is focusing his campaign on governance, infrastructure, and continuity of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s development agenda. Meanwhile, Abhiram Singh from the Jan Suraaj Party is positioning himself as a fresh alternative, appealing to young and first-time voters seeking change. With all three candidates intensifying their outreach in rural and urban pockets, Jehanabad has emerged as one of the key battlegrounds in this election season