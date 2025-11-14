Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:30 IST
LIVE | Bihar Assembly Election 2025 - Sheikhpura, Barbigha Result: Randhir Kumar Soni Of JDU Leads In Sheikhpura
LIVE | Bihar Election Result 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
LIVE | Bihar Election Result 2025: Vote counting for the two assembly constituencies in the Sheikhpura district is scheduled to commence at 8 AM. Republicworld.com will provide round-by-round updates from each seat. Stay tuned for the fastest coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025. Only a few hours left to find out who will rule Bihar for the next five years, Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav.
Live Blog
14 November 2025 at 10:30 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: JDU Leads In Barbigha
Currently, JDU's Puspanjay Kumar is leading in Barbigha by 7022 votes in the early trends.
14 November 2025 at 10:27 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: JDU Leads In Sheikhpura
At this time, JDU's Randhir Kumar Soni is leading in Sheikhpura by 2926 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:49 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA Cross 150-Mark
Currently, NDA has crossed the 150-mark. In the early trends, NDA leads in 156 seats. Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan leads in 82.
14 November 2025 at 09:25 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA Cross Halfway Mark In Early Trends
At this moment, the NDA have crossed the magic figure of 123 seats, with the BJP leading the alliance.
Bharatiya Janata Party 65
Janata Dal (United) 57
Rashtriya Janata Dal 55
Indian National Congress 9
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 7
Jan Suraaj Party 3
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 3
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 1
Communist Party of India 1
Vikassheel Insaan Party 1
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1
14 November 2025 at 09:19 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: JDU Leads In Sheikhpura
Currently, JD(U) candidate Randhir Kumar Soni is leading in Sheikhpura in the early trends.
14 November 2025 at 09:14 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA Continue To Maintain Comfortable Lead
Early trends show the NDA firmly ahead, crossing the 100-seat milestone, while the Mahagathbandhan trails with 70 seats.
14 November 2025 at 08:57 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Leads In Barbigha
In the early trends, JD(U)'s Dr. Kumar Puspanjay took a lead in Barbigha.
14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA Take Comfortable Lead In Early Trends
At present, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) holds the lead for the NDA in 45 constituencies, while the Janata Dal (United) is ahead in 32 seats.
BJP 45
RJD 44
JD(U) 32
INC 7
JSP 4
CPI(ML)(L) 3
HAM(S) 2
AIMIM 1
CPI 1
JSJD 1
LJPRV 1
14 November 2025 at 08:36 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Exit Poll Predicts NDA's Landslide Win
- Axis My India: NDA 121–141, Mahagathbandhan 98–118
- Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160, Mahagathbandhan 73–91
- The People’s Insight: NDA 133–148, Mahagathbandhan 87–102, Jan Suraaj 0–2
- The People’s Pulse: NDA 133–159, Mahagathbandhan 75–101, Jan Suraaj 0–5
- Today’s Chanakya: NDA 160 ±12, Mahagathbandhan 77 ±12
- Matrize Exit Poll: NDA 147–167, Mahagathbandhan 70–90, Jan Suraaj 0–2
- Polstrat: NDA 133–148, Mahagathbandhan 87–102
- JVC: NDA 135–150, Mahagathbandhan 88–103
- Chanakya Strategies: NDA 130–138, Mahagathbandhan 100–108, Jan Suraaj 0
- P-MARQ: NDA 142–162, Mahagathbandhan 80–98, Jan Suraaj 1–4
14 November 2025 at 08:20 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Saw A Record Turnout In 2025 Assembly Election
Bihar witnessed an impressive voter turnout of 66.91 percent in the two-phase 2025 Assembly Election.
14 November 2025 at 08:16 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting Begins
Counting begins for the Bihar Election 2025.
14 November 2025 at 07:58 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Here's What The Exit Poll Says
Exit polls indicate that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is poised to return to power for a second straight term, defeating the Mahagathbandhan.
14 November 2025 at 07:53 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting To Begin Shortly
Nitish Kumar is striving to secure the Chief Minister’s post for the tenth time, while Tejashwi Yadav is aspiring to occupy the office for the very first time. The counting of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will begin at 8 AM.
13 November 2025 at 19:43 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting To Start At 8 AM IST
Counting across the two assembly seats in the Sheikhpura district will begin at 8 AM on Friday, November 14. In just a few hours, Bihar will learn who will lead the state for the next five years, Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav.
