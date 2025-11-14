Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
LIVE | Bihar Assembly Election 2025 - Siwan, Raghunathpur, Darauli, Maharajganj Result: Osama Shahab Leads In Raghunathpur
LIVE | Bihar Election Result 2025: To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
LIVE | Bihar Election Result 2025: Vote counting for the eight assembly constituencies in the Siwan district is scheduled to commence at 8 AM. Republicworld.com will provide round-by-round updates from each seat. The big question remains: will the Nitish Kumar-led NDA retain power, or will Tejashwi Yadav’s Mahagathbandhan pull off a surprise victory? Stay tuned for the fastest coverage of the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:21 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP Leads In Daraunda
BJP's Karnjeet Singh is leading in Daraunda by just 312 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:19 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: JDU Leads In Maharajganj
Currently, JDU's Hem Narayan Sah is leading in Maharajganj by 1172 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:16 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP Leads In Goriakothi
BJP's Devesh Kant Singh is leading in Goriakothi Constituency by 1526 votes.
14 November 2025 at 10:12 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: JDU Leads In Ziradei
Currently, JDU's Bhism Pratap Singh is leading in Ziradei.
14 November 2025 at 10:11 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Osama Sahab Leads In Raghunathpur
Currently, in the early trends, RJD's Osama Shahab is leading in Raghunathpur
14 November 2025 at 09:46 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Leads In Darauli
Currently, Vishnu Deo Paswan from Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is leading in Darauli.
14 November 2025 at 09:34 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP Leads In Siwan
At this point in the early trends, RJD leads in Raghunathpur. On the other hand, the BJP is dominating in Siwan.
14 November 2025 at 09:23 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA Poised To Return In Power As Per Early Trends
Currently, the NDA have crossed the magic figure of 123 seats, with the BJP leading the alliance.
Bharatiya Janata Party 65
Janata Dal (United) 57
Rashtriya Janata Dal 55
Indian National Congress 9
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) 7
Jan Suraaj Party 3
Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) 3
Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) 1
Communist Party of India 1
Vikassheel Insaan Party 1
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 1
14 November 2025 at 09:16 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP Takes Lead In Siwan Constituency
BJP's Mangal Pandey took the lead in the Siwan Constituency in the early trends. Currently, RJD's Awadh Bihari Chaudhary is trailing.
14 November 2025 at 09:12 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: NDA Reach 100 Mark
The NDA continues to maintain a strong lead in the early trends, reaching the 100-seat mark. On the other hand, the Mahagathbandhan stands at 70.
14 November 2025 at 09:00 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: RJD Leads In Siwan
In the initial trends, RJD's Awadh Bihari Choudhary leads in the Siwan Assembly Constituency. RJD's Osama Shahab from Raghunathpur and RJD's Md Anwarul Haque from Goriakothi Assembly constituency are also leading.
14 November 2025 at 08:53 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: CPI(ML)(L) Leads In Darauli (SC)
At this time, CPI(ML)(L)'s Satyadeo Ram leads in the early trends in Darauli (SC).
14 November 2025 at 08:48 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: BJP Leads NDA
Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading the NDA in 43 seats. On the other hand, JDU is leading in 29 seats.
BJP 43
RJD 43
JD(U) 29
INC 8
JSP 4
CPI(ML)(L) 3
HAM(S) 2
AIMIM 1
CPI 1
JSJD 1
LJPRV 1
14 November 2025 at 08:32 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Here's What Exit Poll Predicts
- Axis My India: NDA 121–141, Mahagathbandhan 98–118
- Dainik Bhaskar: NDA 145–160, Mahagathbandhan 73–91
- The People’s Insight: NDA 133–148, Mahagathbandhan 87–102, Jan Suraaj 0–2
- The People’s Pulse: NDA 133–159, Mahagathbandhan 75–101, Jan Suraaj 0–5
- Today’s Chanakya: NDA 160 ±12, Mahagathbandhan 77 ±12
- Matrize Exit Poll: NDA 147–167, Mahagathbandhan 70–90, Jan Suraaj 0–2
- Polstrat: NDA 133–148, Mahagathbandhan 87–102
- JVC: NDA 135–150, Mahagathbandhan 88–103
- Chanakya Strategies: NDA 130–138, Mahagathbandhan 100–108, Jan Suraaj 0
- P-MARQ: NDA 142–162, Mahagathbandhan 80–98, Jan Suraaj 1–4
14 November 2025 at 08:19 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Bihar Registered Highest Turnout
In the two-phase election, Bihar registered a whopping 66.91 per cent turnout for the 2025 Assembly Election.
14 November 2025 at 08:15 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting Begins
Counting begins for the Bihar Election 2025.
14 November 2025 at 07:58 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: What The Exit Poll Predicts?
The exit poll has already projected that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is all set to form the government for the second consecutive time, beating the Mahagathbandhan.
14 November 2025 at 07:51 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: The D-Day Is Here
The counting of the Bihar Election 2025 will begin shortly. Nitish Kumar aims to become the Chief Minister for the 10th time. On the other hand, Tejashwi Yadav eyes to hold the Chief Minister's office for the maiden time.
13 November 2025 at 19:11 IST
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting To Start At 8 AM IST
Counting across eight assembly seats in the Siwan district will begin at 8 AM on Friday, November 14. All eyes will be on the Siwan Assembly Constituency, as former Bihar Assembly speaker and RJD’s Awadh Bihari Choudhary hails from this seat. Choudhary is a six-time MLA from the Siwan Assembly Constituency.
