LIVE | Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U)’s Shweta Gupta Leading in Sheohar by 2,087 Votes

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting in Sheohar district begins at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all ten constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. In Sheohar, the contest is heating up as RJD’s Navneet Jha, JDU’s Shweta Gupta, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Niraj Singh face off in a closely watched triangular battle in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.