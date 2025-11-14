Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:44 IST
LIVE | Bihar Election Results 2025: JD(U)’s Shweta Gupta Leading in Sheohar by 2,087 Votes
LIVE: Bihar Election Results 2025 – Who Will Rule Sheohar? Counting Day Updates
- Election News
- 2 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting in Sheohar district begins at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all ten constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. In Sheohar, the contest is heating up as RJD’s Navneet Jha, JDU’s Shweta Gupta, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Niraj Singh face off in a closely watched triangular battle in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.
Live Blog
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting in Sheohar district begins at 8 am. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all ten constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. In Sheohar, the contest is heating up as RJD’s Navneet Jha, JDU’s Shweta Gupta, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Niraj Singh face off in a closely watched triangular battle in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:40 IST
LIVE | Bihar 2025: JD(U)’s Shweta Gupta Leading in Sheohar by 2,087 Votes
In Sheohar, Janata Dal (United)’s Shweta Gupta is currently leading by 2,087 votes in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Early trends indicate a tight race as votes are being counted across key polling booths. Voter turnout and polling patterns in both urban and rural areas are contributing to a closely watched contest in this strategically important Seemanchal constituency. Counting is ongoing, and updates are being monitored in real time
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 08:20 IST
Past Result: RJD’s Chetan Anand Clinched Sheohar Seat in 2020 with a Big 36,686-Vote Margin
As a reference to the previous election, the Sheohar Assembly seat was won by RJD’s Chetan Anand in 2020. He secured a decisive victory over JDU’s Md Sharfuddin, winning by a margin of 36,686 votes. This past performance continues to shape the political expectations and voter mood in Sheohar as the 2025 Bihar Elections unfold.
13 November 2025 at 20:12 IST
Bihar Election 2025 Counting LIVE from Sheohar: NDA and Mahagathbandhan Face Off in Crucial Battle
As the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 counting kicks off at 8 am tomorrow in Sheohar district, Republicworld.com is set to provide live, round-by-round updates from all ten constituencies in the region. This election is a key test for both the Nitish Kumar-led NDA and the Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan.
Sheohar's contest is particularly intense, featuring RJD’s Navneet Jha, JDU’s Shweta Gupta, and Jan Suraaj Party’s Niraj Singh locked in a close triangular fight. This seat has been decisive in recent elections, reflecting wider political trends across Bihar.
Exit polls suggest a closely fought race, with the NDA leveraging its social welfare initiatives and stable governance, while the Mahagathbandhan campaigns on promises of change and improved development. The coming hours will reveal whether the incumbents will hold on or if the opposition will stage a significant comeback.
Advertisement
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:41 IST