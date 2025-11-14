Republic World
  LIVE | Katihar - Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Korha Result: NDA Leads On 2 seats
LIVE BLOG

Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST

LIVE | Katihar - Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Korha Result: NDA Leads On 2 seats

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting will begin on all seven seats of Katihar district. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.

Devasheesh Pandey
Katihar vote counting live
Katihar vote counting live | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across five assembly seats in Katihar district is set to begin at 8 am. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all seven constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset?

Live Blog

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across five assembly seats in Katihar district is set to begin at 8 am. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all seven constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? 

14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST

BJP leads from Pranpur

Nisha Singh from BJP is in the lead from Pranpur constituency in Katihar.

14 November 2025 at 10:43 IST

Saurav Kumar of VIP trails from Katihar

Tarkishore Prasad from BJP is leading on the Katihar constituency by over 2800 votes. He is leading over Saurav Kumar of VIP.

14 November 2025 at 10:07 IST

JD(U) leads from Barari

Bijay Singh from JD(U) is in the lead from Barari seat in Katihar.

14 November 2025 at 09:51 IST

BJP in lead in Korha

In the Korha seat from Katihar constituency, Kavita Devi of the BJP is in the lead.

14 November 2025 at 09:38 IST

BJP in the lead from Katihar

From the Katihar constituency, Tarkishore Prasad of BJP is leading by over 4000 votes.

14 November 2025 at 09:26 IST

JDU leading from Kadwa

Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janta Dal (United) is currently leading by over 3845 votes in the Kadwa constituency in Katihar district.

14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST

Manihari sees a battle between 7 candidates

7 candidates are in contention to win the Manihari seat in Katihar district.

14 November 2025 at 08:42 IST

14 candidates lock horns in Barari

From the Barari seat in Katihar, 14 contestants are contesting.

14 November 2025 at 08:35 IST

Fight on between 8 to win Korha

In Korha in Katihar, 8 candidates are locking horns.

14 November 2025 at 08:29 IST

13 candidates in the run to win Pranpur seat in Katihar

The fight to win the Pranpur constituency in Katihar will take place between 13 candidates. 

14 November 2025 at 08:26 IST

Balrampur fight gets tough with 18 contestants

18 contestants are in the running to win the Balrampur seat in Katihar district.

14 November 2025 at 08:20 IST

14 candidates fighting for Barari seat

14 candidates are in the run to claim the Barari seat in Katihar.

14 November 2025 at 08:17 IST

15 candidates fighting for Kadwa seat

Including independents, smaller and major parties, total 15 candidates are in the run to win the Kadwa seat in Katihar district.

14 November 2025 at 08:07 IST

Who is contesting from Katihar?

This year, the candidates contesting from the Katihar seat include Tarkishore Prasad, Dr. Ghazi Sharique, Rajesh Gurnani, Saurav Kumar Agarwal, Manisha Kumari, Ahmad Raza, Jhantu Uraon, Janardan Singh, Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto, Sanjay Singh, Samir Kumar Jha

13 November 2025 at 20:51 IST

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Katihar district begins at 8 am

Counting across five assembly seats in Katihar district is set to begin at 8 am. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. 

Published By : Shreya Pandey

Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:21 IST