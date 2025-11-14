Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
LIVE | Katihar - Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manihari, Barari, Korha Result: NDA Leads On 2 seats
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting will begin on all seven seats of Katihar district. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. To follow all the live counting updates and final winner list, stay hooked to this space.
- Election News
- 2 min read
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across five assembly seats in Katihar district is set to begin at 8 am. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all seven constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset?
Live Blog
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across five assembly seats in Katihar district is set to begin at 8 am. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all seven constituencies. Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset?
14 November 2025 at 10:50 IST
BJP leads from Pranpur
Nisha Singh from BJP is in the lead from Pranpur constituency in Katihar.
14 November 2025 at 10:43 IST
Saurav Kumar of VIP trails from Katihar
Tarkishore Prasad from BJP is leading on the Katihar constituency by over 2800 votes. He is leading over Saurav Kumar of VIP.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 10:07 IST
JD(U) leads from Barari
Bijay Singh from JD(U) is in the lead from Barari seat in Katihar.
14 November 2025 at 09:51 IST
BJP in lead in Korha
In the Korha seat from Katihar constituency, Kavita Devi of the BJP is in the lead.
Advertisement
14 November 2025 at 09:38 IST
BJP in the lead from Katihar
From the Katihar constituency, Tarkishore Prasad of BJP is leading by over 4000 votes.
14 November 2025 at 09:26 IST
JDU leading from Kadwa
Dulal Chandra Goswami of Janta Dal (United) is currently leading by over 3845 votes in the Kadwa constituency in Katihar district.
14 November 2025 at 08:50 IST
Manihari sees a battle between 7 candidates
7 candidates are in contention to win the Manihari seat in Katihar district.
14 November 2025 at 08:42 IST
14 candidates lock horns in Barari
From the Barari seat in Katihar, 14 contestants are contesting.
14 November 2025 at 08:35 IST
Fight on between 8 to win Korha
In Korha in Katihar, 8 candidates are locking horns.
14 November 2025 at 08:29 IST
13 candidates in the run to win Pranpur seat in Katihar
The fight to win the Pranpur constituency in Katihar will take place between 13 candidates.
14 November 2025 at 08:26 IST
Balrampur fight gets tough with 18 contestants
18 contestants are in the running to win the Balrampur seat in Katihar district.
14 November 2025 at 08:20 IST
14 candidates fighting for Barari seat
14 candidates are in the run to claim the Barari seat in Katihar.
14 November 2025 at 08:17 IST
15 candidates fighting for Kadwa seat
Including independents, smaller and major parties, total 15 candidates are in the run to win the Kadwa seat in Katihar district.
14 November 2025 at 08:07 IST
Who is contesting from Katihar?
This year, the candidates contesting from the Katihar seat include Tarkishore Prasad, Dr. Ghazi Sharique, Rajesh Gurnani, Saurav Kumar Agarwal, Manisha Kumari, Ahmad Raza, Jhantu Uraon, Janardan Singh, Dr. Ram Prakash Mahto, Sanjay Singh, Samir Kumar Jha
13 November 2025 at 20:51 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Katihar district begins at 8 am
Counting across five assembly seats in Katihar district is set to begin at 8 am. The Katihar district consists of Kadwa, Katihar, Balrampur, Pranpur, Manhihari, Barari and Korha.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:21 IST