LIVE | Paschim Champaran - Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta Result: BJP Leads On 4 Seats

Paschim Champaran vote counting live | Image: Republic

LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across nine assembly seats in Paschim Champaran district is set to begin at 8 am. The Paschim Champaran district has 9 constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all five constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.