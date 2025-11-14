Updated 14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
LIVE | Paschim Champaran - Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta Result: BJP Leads On 4 Seats
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Republicworld.com brings to you the fastest results from the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Get Paschim Champaran district constituency results, trends and expert analysis of the high-stakes battle between the BJP-JDU-led NDA and the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan.
LIVE Bihar Election 2025: Counting across nine assembly seats in Paschim Champaran district is set to begin at 8 am. The Paschim Champaran district has 9 constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta. Republicworld.com will bring you roundwise updates of all five constituencies. The question is - will Nitish Kumar-led NDA return to power, or will Tejashwi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan stage an upset? Stay tuned for the fastest updates on the Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025.
14 November 2025 at 10:41 IST
BJP leads in the Bagaha constituency
Ram Singh of the BJP in the lead from the Bagaha constituency in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 10:17 IST
BJP still in the lead from Nautan seat
Narayan Prasad from BJP is still the lead from Nautan constituency in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 10:05 IST
JD(U) leading from Sikta
Sammridh Varma from JD(U) is leading from Sikta seat in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 09:53 IST
Congress in the lead from Bagaha
Jayesh Mangalam Singh of the Congress is leading from the Bagaha constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:48 IST
BJP in the lead from Nautan
Narayan Prasad from BJP is leading from the Nautan seat in West Champaran constituency.
14 November 2025 at 09:41 IST
JSP leads in Chanpatia
From the Chanpatia constituency in West Champaran, Tripurari Kumar Tiwari Alias Manish Kashyap from JSP is in the lead.
14 November 2025 at 09:24 IST
BJP leads from Ramnagar
Nand Kishor Ram is in the early lead from the Ramnagar constituency in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 09:21 IST
Renu Devi is leading from Bettiah
From the Bettiah constituency in West Champaran, sitting MLA Renu Devi is in the lead as per early round of voting.
14 November 2025 at 09:18 IST
BJP leading on Narkatiaganj seat
BJP member Sanjay Kumar Pandey is leading with 3694 votes in Narkatiaganj constituency in West Champaran district.
14 November 2025 at 08:58 IST
Will BJP retain Ramnagar seat?
Bhagirathi Devi from BJP is the current MLA from Ramnagar seat in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 08:52 IST
Renu Devi fights for Bettiah seat
BJP veteran Renu Devi is the current MLA from the Bettiah seat in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 08:47 IST
Will Dhirendra Pratap retain his seat?
Dhirendra Pratap of JDU is the current MLA from the Valmiki Nagar constituency in West Champaran.
14 November 2025 at 08:43 IST
5 candidates stake claim to Lauriya seat
From Lauriya in Paschim Champaran, 5 candidates are in the run.
14 November 2025 at 08:34 IST
7 in the fight to win Bagaha constituency
At the Bagaha constituency in West Champaran, the fight is on between 7 candidates.
14 November 2025 at 08:31 IST
12 candidates in the run to win Narkatiaganj seat
Narkatiaganj in West Champaran will see a contest between 12 candidates.
14 November 2025 at 08:23 IST
8 candidates locked in a fight for Ramnagar constituency
For the Ramnagar constituency in Paschim Champaran, 8 candidates are in contention.
14 November 2025 at 08:21 IST
A fight between 7 to win Valmiki Nagar seat
In the Valmiki Nagar constituency, 7 candidates are in the running.
14 November 2025 at 08:14 IST
East and West Champaran has favoured NDA
Together, East and West Champaran had delivered a decisive mandate to the NDA in the previous election, giving it 17 of the 21 seats. This time, however, the contests are shaping up to be tighter.
14 November 2025 at 08:10 IST
NDA to return to power again in West Champaran?
Champaran, the birthplace of Satyagraha, is pivotal in the current Bihar Assembly elections, having previously favored the NDA.
13 November 2025 at 20:45 IST
Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVE: Counting of votes in Paschim Champaran district begins at 8 am
Counting across nine assembly seats in Paschim Champaran district is set to begin at 8 am. The Paschim Champaran district has 9 constituencies: Valmiki Nagar, Ramnagar, Narkatiaganj, Bagaha, Lauriya, Nautan, Chanpatia, Bettiah, Sikta.
Published By : Devasheesh Pandey
Published On: 14 November 2025 at 07:39 IST