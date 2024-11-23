Loha, Naigaon, Deglur, Mukhed Election Results 2024 | LIVE

Updates: The counting of votes in Loha, Naigaon, Deglur, Mukhed, Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South which comes under the Nanded district, will begin at 8 am on Saturday, November 23.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra on all 288 seats were held in a single phase on November 20, Wednesday. The election results will seal the fate of Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The ruling Mahayuti alliance of CM Eknath Shinde -led Shiv Sena, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar camp) are tied in a battle with the MVA alliance, comprising the Congress and the breakaway faction of Sena and NCP.

Nanded district has 9 Assembly Constituencies: Loha, Naigaon, Deglur, Mukhed, Kinwat, Hadgaon, Bhokar, Nanded North, Nanded South

Loha Election Results LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shyamsunder Dagdoji Shinde of the Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) won the Loha seat with 101,668 votes. Shivkumar Narayanrao Narangle from the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) came second, securing 37,306 votes, while 1,249 votes were cast for the None of the Above (NOTA) option. For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key contenders from Loha are Prataprao Chikhlikar from NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) and Eknath Pawar from Sena (UBT).

Naigaon Election Results LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory with 117,750 votes. Vasantrao Chavan of the Indian National Congress followed with 63,366 votes, while Marotrao Kawle Guruji of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) received 23,005 votes.

In the 2014 elections, Vasantrao Bal Vantaro Chavan of Congress won the seat with 71,020 votes, defeating BJP's Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar, who got 60,595 votes.

For the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the key candidates are Rajesh Sambhaji Pawar (BJP) and Minal Niranjan Patil (Khatgaonkar) from Congress.

Deglur (SC) Election Results LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Deglur seat was won by Raosaheb Antapurkar of the Indian National Congress. Whereas, SABNE SUBASH PIRAJIRAO was in second place with 66974 votes.

And in 2014 the seat was won by Sabane Subhash Peraji and Antapurkar Raosaheb Jaiwanta was in second place.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 the key candidates from this seat are Jitesh Antapurkar (BJP) and Nivruttirao Kondiba Kamble (Congress).

Mukhed Election Results LIVE

In the 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections, Tushar Rathod of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the constituency with over 1 lakh votes, while Bhausaheb Khushalrao Patil finished second with 70,710 votes. In the 2014 elections, Govind Mukkaji Rathod claimed victory in the Mukhed seat with 118,781 votes.