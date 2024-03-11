Updated March 11th, 2024 at 20:26 IST
Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi, Amit Shah Reach BJP HQ, CEC Meet Underway
8: 26 IST, March 11th 2024
A day after getting tickets for contesting the Lok Sabha polls, several TMC candidates on Monday expressed their happiness and gratitude for the faith and confidence shown in them by party chairperson Mamata Banerjee.
TMC MP aspirant from Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat in Kolkata, Saayoni Ghosh, joined party activists in writing graffitis in the Baghajatin area here and offered prayers at a local temple.
Starting her day with interactions with locals, she attended an election preparation meeting at Baruipur, an assembly segment under Jadavpur parliamentary seat.
Expressing her gratitude to Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, Ghosh pledged to live up to the expectations of the party leadership and the people.
8: 24 IST, March 11th 2024
The BJP's Central Election Committee on Monday held its second meeting to decide on the party's candidates for the Lok Sabha elections as its senior leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went through the list of probables for several states to make final choices.
The states, which were tipped to come up for discission, included Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana.
Ahead of the meeting, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala held talks with BJP president J P Nadda for distribution of seats among the two allies in the state.
Though a section of Haryana BJP leaders has been opposed to the alliance, the party seems to be weighing its options. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in the previous elections in 2019. The JJP had allied with the party after the assembly polls.
7: 01 IST, March 11th 2024
Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives for the BJP CEC meeting at the party headquarters, in Delhi.
6: 33 IST, March 11th 2024
The rules for implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) 2019 were notified on Monday, paving the way for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, according to officials.
With the CAA rules being issued, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India till December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.
The CAA was passed in December 2019 and subsequently got the president's assent but there were protests in several parts of the country against it. Over a hundred people lost their lives during the anti-CAA protests or police action.
4: 51 IST, March 11th 2024
BJP CEC meet is likely to held on Monday. The meeting is to focus on NDA in Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Bihar
3: 19 IST, March 11th 2024
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the new election commissioner are likely to be appointed on March 14, said sourrces.
2: 18 IST, March 11th 2024
Meeting of TDP, BJP and JanaSena Party to discuss seat sharing for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections and Lok Sabha 2024 elections is underway. The rally of PM Narendra Modi, scheduled to be held in Andhra Pradesh on 17th March, to also be discussed.
2: 14 IST, March 11th 2024
Churu MP Rahul Kaswan on Monday resigned from the BJP and joined the Congress. He also resigned as a member of the Lok Sabha. He was denied ticket by the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He joined Congress today in presence of Mallikarjun Kharge.
1: 29 IST, March 11th 2024
Election Commission (EC) on Monday organised here a meeting for the observers it will be deploying for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. The day-long briefing for the over 1,800 observers is being addressed by EC officials on different subjects.
1: 28 IST, March 11th 2024
PM Modi is scheduled to visit Kerala's Palakkad on March 15 to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, party sources said here on Monday.
Following this, on March 17, Modi will undertake another visit to Pathanamthitta to rally support for Anil K Antony, the BJP candidate and son of Congress stalwart A K Antony, sources said.
1: 27 IST, March 11th 2024
Former Congress legislators Arunoday Choubey and Shivdayal Bagri joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and MP party president VD Sharma at the state BJP headquarters in Bhopal.
Choubey was elected as MLA from Khurai seat in Sagar district in 2008, while Bagri represented Gunnaur assembly seat in Panna district in 2018.
1: 25 IST, March 11th 2024
For th upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Congress State Election Committee of UP has sent a proposal to the central leadership recommending that members of the Gandhi family should contest the elections from Amethi and Rae Bareli.
12: 07 IST, March 11th 2024
On speculations of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath contesting from Jabalpur, Kamal Nath said, "I have no such plan to contest from Jabalpur. I won't leave Chhindwara in any condition."
12: 06 IST, March 11th 2024
After the 10 NDA candidates filed nomination for the upcoming MLC polls, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said, “All the people who are allies of NDA got one seat each. In that, we also got a seat. The district president of our party has been made a candidate by the party. He has been considered worthy, he has worked hard, strengthened the organization in the state, and the party has made him the candidate.”
12: 01 IST, March 11th 2024
Former Bihar CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi filed her nomination for the MLC elections on Monday. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president and her husband Lalu Prasad Yadav accompanied her. They showed victory sign.
11: 49 IST, March 11th 2024
Slamming the Congress party on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that whenever he spoke for the women of the country, parties like Congress made fun of me. PM Modi was speaking at the Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat Event in Delhi on Monday.
“Whenever I have spoken about the empowerment of women, parties like Congress made fun of me and insulted me. Modi's schemes are the result of on-ground experiences,” said the Prime Minister.
11: 25 IST, March 11th 2024
10 NDA MLC candidates filed nominations for the Uttar Pradesh MLC polls in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath, state Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Uttar Pradesh Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar and several other leaders. Among the 10 candidates who filed nominations, seven are from the BJP and three others are from the alliance.
11: 12 IST, March 11th 2024
As the Lok Sabha elections are approaching , the Communist Party of India (Marxist) held a meeting to discuss the strategy for the elections. CPI(M) politburo met at party office in Delhi on Monday.
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Prakash Karat, Brinda Karat and Sitaram Yechury arrived at the party headquarters in Delhi for the meeting on Lok Sabha elections
11: 09 IST, March 11th 2024
As the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress released the list of candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats of West Bengal, another member of the Opposition's INDI alliance, CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, “Trinamool Congress has clearly said that it will fight the elections alone. INDIA parties have to decide how they will contest now.”
11: 08 IST, March 11th 2024
Union Minister Nityanand Rai spoke on the ongoing tussle within the INDI alliance, saying that it is an alliance of corrupt leaders. “INDI alliance is an alliance of corrupt people, scammers and those who usurp the rights of the poor. It believes in nepotism and appeasement policy. There is so much struggle for power, which has no policy. They do not care about people and their development. Where there is selfishness, there will be conflict,” said Rai.
11: 06 IST, March 11th 2024
The Congress party will hold the meeting of Central Election Committee (CEC) at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi today evening. The Congress party is likely to release the second list after the meeting.
9: 45 IST, March 11th 2024
Ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha Elections, the BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) will hold their second meeting on Monday, March 11, to discuss anmes of Lok Sabha candidates. According to sources, names of 17 candidates out of the 28 Karnataka seats are likely to be declared in BJP's next list.
8: 53 IST, March 11th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: “We never had a common manifesto. We have 'Panch Nyay' agenda and this is not only Congress' agenda but the agenda of whole INDIA alliance,” said Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.
Published March 11th, 2024 at 08:54 IST