Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka and the party's leadership over the 'pro-Pakistan slogan' issue, BJP national President J P Nadda on Tuesday questioned whether they were running the outfit to speak Pakistan's language and if they were representatives of the neighbouring country in India.

Referring to the blast at the city's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' last week, he accused the Congress and its government in Karnataka of being soft on terrorists.