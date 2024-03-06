Updated March 5th, 2024 at 23:54 IST
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 | KCR Announces BRS-BSP Alliance, Discussions on Seat-sharing Formula Soon
As it happened: Catch all the latest news updates from across the country on 5 March 2024.
- Elections
- 8 min read
10: 18 IST, March 5th 2024
After the Congress meeting regarding the manifesto before the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader P Chidambaram says, "We have prepared the draft manifesto. Now it will go to the CWC. They will finalize the manifesto. Tomorrow we will hand over this draft to the Congress President..."
6: 51 IST, March 5th 2024
While addressing Yuva Sammelan in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Vote for Bharatiya Janata Party, it means vote for the bright future of the youth, it means vote for the creation of great India...Many of you will vote for the first time, I have come here to especially say to the youth, cast your vote for that party, which can make India a Vishwa Guru. Your vote will strengthen the democracy. Tell me, can those parties which do not have democracy within their party and run on familism, strengthen the democracy of the country? Can they?..."
Advertisement
4: 59 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting will be held on March six, during which the candidates for all the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, will "by and large" be decided.
4: 57 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bharat Rashtra Samithi will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in alliance with th Bahujan Samaj Party in Telangana, KCR announced on Tuesday.
Advertisement
4: 48 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: On A Raja's remarks on Lord Ram, BJP MP Giriraj Singh said, “Be it A Raja, Lalu Yadav or Rahul Gandhi in the INDI alliance, these people want to destroy Sanatan culture, that's why A Raja called Lord Hanuman a monkey.”
4: 05 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Polls 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets people as he arrives at a public event in Chandikhole, Odisha.
Advertisement
4: 37 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: “Congress will win at least 12-13 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. I am not contesting the elections,” said former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath.
3: 55 IST, March 5th 2024
Targeting the Congress government in Karnataka and the party's leadership over the 'pro-Pakistan slogan' issue, BJP national President J P Nadda on Tuesday questioned whether they were running the outfit to speak Pakistan's language and if they were representatives of the neighbouring country in India.
Referring to the blast at the city's popular eatery 'The Rameshwaram Cafe' last week, he accused the Congress and its government in Karnataka of being soft on terrorists.
Advertisement
2: 57 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will merge his party Akali Dal (Sanyukt) with the Shiromani Akali Dal headed by Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday, March 5.
2: 55 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said strict instructions have been issued to the West Bengal bureaucracy to ensure a level playing field for all political parties, and asserted that any form of violence will not be tolerated during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
Kumar, addressing a press conference here, said the goal of the Election Commission is to ensure a free, fair and violence-free elections in the state. "There is no place for fear or intimidation in elections. Partisan approach of the bureaucracy will not be tolerated; we have made this clear," he said.
Advertisement
2: 43 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Former Member of Parliament from Varanasi, Dr. Rajesh Mishra, joined BJP at party headquarters in Delhi.
2: 41 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP spokesperson Ravi Shankar Prasad questioned why the parties of INDI alliance are silent on the remarks of DMK leader A Raja.
"He (A Raja) said that we will never accept 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. Do Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge agree with this? Will DMK use such derogatory comments against deities of other religions? We respect all religions,' said Prasad.
Advertisement
12: 55 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Srinagar, the city is undergoing a remarkable transformation. Srinagar is currently adorned with 300 eye-catching hoardings and draped with over 10,000 flags of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Advertisement
12: 19 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Hitting out at the INDI alliance, PM Modi said that for the Opposition family comes first.
12: 15 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: "The BJP has given a befitting reply. What PM Modi said is correct, the entire country considers him their family. So, making such petty statements is not correct - that too by a person who spent decades in politics and was a CM of the state. If such a senior leader makes such statements, it disheartens people. It is essential to maintain dignity in politics,' said Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responding to RJD chief Lalu Yadav's remarks.
Advertisement
12: 04 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) national president Nitish Kumar filed his nomination for the upcoming MLC elections.
11: 30 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress MLAs protested outside Punjab Assembly against the state government as the budget session is underway on Tuesday, March 5.
Advertisement
9: 06 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is seeking re-election to the state legislative council, will file his nomination papers on Tuesday.
Kumar, who heads the JD(U), will be contesting for a fourth consecutive term in the Upper House, to which he first got elected in 2006, a few months after becoming the chief minister.
The JD(U) president's current term ends in May. However, the Election Commission recently announced biennial polls for 11 seats of the Bihar Vidhan Parishad, including the one held by the CM.
8: 50 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha on Tuesday during his visit to the state. March 5 also happens to be the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, after whom the ruling BJD is named. The projects are from sectors including oil and gas, railways, roads, transport and highways and atomic energy.
Advertisement
8: 47 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: “If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them?. The last 10 years have been 'anyaay kaal' for his own family. He is a democratically elected person, but his personality and his way of working is absolutely unjust. He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably,” said Jairam Ramesh.
8: 46 IST, March 5th 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Today is the 52nd day of Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra and at around 2 pm, Rahul Gandhi will offer prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple. Ujjain is very important for us as it is the only city that was in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is also in our Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, said Jairam Ramesh.
Advertisement
Published March 5th, 2024 at 08:52 IST