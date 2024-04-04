Updated April 4th, 2024 at 08:53 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Navneet Rana, Pappu Yadav To File Nomination Today
8: 53 IST, April 4th 2024
Former Karnataka CM and JDS-BJP Candidate from Mandya, HD Kumaraswamy took blessings from his father, Former PM HD Deve Gowda and mother before filing nominations for the upcoming lok sabha elections.
8: 51 IST, April 4th 2024
Looks like, immediately after the party received my resignation letter last night, they decided to issue my expulsion. Good to see the such promptness," said former Maharashtra Congress President Sanjay Nirupam.
8: 15 IST, April 4th 2024
Rajesh Ranjan Alias Pappu Yadav will be filing his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday from Purnea Lok Sabha Seat.
8: 14 IST, April 4th 2024
Congress expelled Sanjay Nirupam on late Wednesday evening, the former MP from Mumbai who incurred the party's wrath over his remarks targeting the ally Shiv Sena (UBT) said he would announce his next decision on Thursday
