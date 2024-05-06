Updated May 6th, 2024 at 09:44 IST
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Shiv Sena (UBT) Nashik chief Vijay Karanjkar joins Shinde Sena
9: 43 IST, May 6th 2024
An FIR has been registered against Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav for allegedly making derogatory statements against BSP chief Mayawati, police said on Monday. The FIR was registered on BSP leader Ram Prakash Tyagi's complaint against Yadav, who is the SP national general secretary, at the Civil Lines Police Station on Sunday night, police said.
Yadav has been booked under sections 504 (intentional insult) and 505 (statements conducing of public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they added.
9: 42 IST, May 6th 2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two NDA election meetings in Andhra Pradesh on Monday, featuring alliance partners N Chandrababu Naidu from the TDP and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan.
The first meeting is scheduled in the afternoon at Vemagiri in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, followed by another one later in the day at Anakapalli.
9: 40 IST, May 6th 2024
Days after Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi were vandalised by unidentified people on Sunday night. Police reached the spot and spoke with the party workers who took to the streets in protest against the incident.
9: 38 IST, May 6th 2024
In a setback for Shiv Sena (UBT), its Nashik district chief Vijay Karanjkar joined the Shiv Sena (Ek Nath Shinder) in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. According to reports, Vijay Karanjkar was denied a ticket by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and he jumped ships with the Shinde Sena faction.
Published May 6th, 2024 at 09:44 IST