Union Minister Jitendra Singh To File Nomination From Udhampur, Congress Finalises Third List

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Amid delays in INDIA bloc’s seat-sharing announcement, Jharkhand minister and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta on Wednesday declared his candidature from Chatra Lok Sabha seat.

"It is the decision of the bloc that the RJD will contest from Chatra and the party has decided to field me." Bhokta said he has kicked-off his campaign for the polls by displaying banners, posters, and hoardings in the constituency," said Satyanand Bhokta.