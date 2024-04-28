Updated April 26th, 2024 at 15:07 IST
18-Year-Old BJP Worker Found Dead in West Bengal's Mayna, Family Alleges TMC's Involvement
Middya's family alleged that Trinamool Congress leaders of 'kidnapping and murdering' him.
Kanthi: An 18-year-old Bharatiya Janata Party worker was found dead on Friday, April 26, in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district.
According to police, the body of Dinabondhu Middya was found in a betel-leaf farm in Mayna's Goramahal village.
Dinabondhu's mother Henarani Middya said, “My son was missing since Wednesday. We were being threatened by a few members of the TMC for quite some time. I am sure that my son was murdered by them." She further urged for a CBI investigation into the matter.
However, the state's ruling party rejected the charge. In a conversation with PTI, TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahamed said, “The BJP has a tendency to blame TMC for everything. Even before knowing what led to the death, they are blaming us. This is ridiculous.”
The officials said that after receiving a missing person's complaint, they started searching for the young party worker, and with the help of his mobile tower location, they were able to tap his location and found his body.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, they added.
(Inputs from PTI)
