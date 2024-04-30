Updated April 30th, 2024 at 15:56 IST
6-Time MLA Ramniwas Rawat Quits Congress, Joins BJP In Madhya Pradesh
Lok Sabha Elections: Six-time MLA Ramniwas Rawat quit the Congress on Tuesday and joined the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.
- Elections
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
6-Time MLA Ramniwas Rawat Quits Congress, Joins BJP In Madhya Pradesh | Image:ANI
New Delhi: Ramniwas Rawat, a six-time MLA from Madhya Pradesh, quit the Congress party and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Sheopur on Tuesday.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Published April 30th, 2024 at 15:56 IST