Global Focus: 75 Delegates From 23 Countries Set to Witness World's Largest Polls in India

New Delhi: As many as 75 international visitors from election management bodies of 23 countries, including Australia, Russia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, arrived in India to observe the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

The foreign delegates will visit six states in different groups to witness the elections and preparations related to it in various Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Election Commission on Sunday confirmed the arrival of foreign delegates, in what could be termed as a first in terms of scale and magnitude of participation.

Beginning Saturday, the programme aims to familiarise the foreign delegates with the nuances of India's electoral system as well as the best practices being used.

Election management bodies of Bhutan, Mongolia, Australia, Madagascar, Fiji, the Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Moldova, Tunisia, Seychelles, Cambodia, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Chile, Uzbekistan, Maldives, Papua New Guinea and Namibia are participating in the programme, according to poll body.

Members of the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and media teams from Bhutan and Israel will also participate.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu will address the delegates on Sunday.

In order to witness the general elections unfolding, the delegates will visit Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

With PTI inputs…