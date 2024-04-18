Advertisement

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 loom on the horizon, the air is thick with anticipation and excitement, especially among first-time voters. However, amidst the enthusiasm, many might find themselves grappling with questions on how to effectively exercise their democratic right. Fear not, for we've compiled a comprehensive step-by-step guide to assist new voters in navigating through the polling process seamlessly.

1. Eligibility Check

The foremost step for any first-time voter is to ensure eligibility. You can verify your eligibility status by visiting the local electoral registration office or simply by checking the Election Commission's website. Confirming your inclusion in the voters' list is essential before proceeding further.

2. Essential Documents

On the day of polling, it's imperative to carry a valid identity proof to the polling booth. Here's a list of accepted documents:

- Voter ID card

- Aadhar card

- PAN card

- Driving licence

- Passport

- Bank/Post office passbook with your photo

- Pension document with your photo

- MNREGA job card

- Smart card from RGI under NPR

- Service identity cards with photos issued by the government or companies

- Health insurance smart cards from the Ministry of Labour

- Official identity cards for MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

3. The Voting Process - A Step-by-Step Guide

a. Find Your Polling Station

Before the election day, make sure you know which polling station you are assigned to cast your vote. This information is crucial for a hassle-free voting experience.

b. Verification

Upon reaching the polling station, a polling officer will verify your identity using the documents mentioned above. Ensure you carry them along to avoid any inconvenience.

c. Getting Marked and Paperwork

After verification, your finger will be marked with indelible ink, indicating that you have cast your vote. Additionally, you'll be required to sign a register confirming your attendance as a voter.

d. Go to the Polling Booth

Present the confirmation slip to another officer and proceed to your designated booth after showing your marked finger.

e. Vote

Inside the booth, you'll find an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). Press the button adjacent to the candidate you wish to vote for. A beep will confirm your selection.

f. Verify with VVPAT

After casting your vote on the EVM, a slip will be generated by the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machine, displaying your chosen candidate's details. This slip will be deposited into a secure box.

g. NOTA Option

If none of the candidates appeal to you, exercise the option of 'None of the Above' (NOTA), available at the bottom of the EVM.

Reminder: Leave Your Devices Behind

Remember, electronic devices such as phones or cameras are prohibited inside the polling booth. Ensure you leave them at home or hand them over to a trusted individual before entering.

As the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 unfold in seven phases, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4, it's crucial for every eligible citizen, especially first-time voters, to actively participate in shaping the country's destiny. By following this guide, new voters can confidently cast their ballots and contribute to the democratic process. Let your voice be heard, for it is the cornerstone of a vibrant democracy.