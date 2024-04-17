AAP Names Candidates for 4 Lok Sabha Seats in Punjab, Fields Ashok Parashar From Ludhiana

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced the names of four candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



The AAP has fielded Jagdeep Brar from Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency whereas Amansher Singh (Shery Kalsi) has been given party ticket from Gurdaspur parliamentary constituency.

From Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat, ⁠Pawan Kumar Tinu will contest the polls. Ashok Prashar Pappa will fight for Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. Punjab will go to polls in a single phase on June 1. Meanwhile, the general elections across the country will be conducted in seven phases starting from April 19 to June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.