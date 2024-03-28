×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 17:37 IST

'I Feel Fortunate': Bollywood Actor Govinda Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Bollywood actor Govinda has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister CM Eknath Shinde's party Shiv Sena in Mumbai today, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Reported by: Shweta Parande
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena
Govinda with CM Eknath Shinde after joining Shiv Sena | Image:Republic
Mumbai: Bollywood actor Govinda has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister CM Eknath Shinde's party Shiv Sena in Mumbai today, ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. This will Govinda's comeback to politics. The actor and the CM announced the same at a press conference in Mumbai today, where Shinde welcomed Govinda into the party, calling him a “very popular actor”. Govinda is likely to contest from Mumbai North West, against Amol Kirtikar of Shiv Sena - UBT. 

Govinda, while speaking in Marathi and Hindi, expressed happiness at joining the Shinde Shiv Sena faction. “I feel fortunate to join Shiv Sena today,” he said. The actor talked about development of Mumbai city, including making the Goregaon Film City a world class facility.

Earlier, Govinda had contested elections as part of the Indian National Congress (INC) and was a part of the party from 2004-2009.

According to sources, Bollywood actresses Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor joined Govinda to pay a visit to CM Shinde at Varsha, the official residence of the CM.

Published March 28th, 2024 at 17:04 IST

