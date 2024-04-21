Advertisement

Imphal: Following reports of unrest during the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Manipur which concluded on April 19, the Election Commission declared the polls held at 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur Lok Sabha constituency as null and void.

The EC’s directive prompted the Manipur chief electoral officer on Saturday to announce re-polling at these 11 polling stations on April 22.

Advertisement

The polling stations affected by the violence include Moirangkampu Sajeb and Thongam Leikai in Khurai constituency, four in Kshetrigao and one in Thongju in Imphal East district and three in Uripok and one in Konthoujam in Imphal West district, the official said.

There were reports of firing, intimidation, destruction of EVMs at some polling booths.

Advertisement

Allegations of booth capturing were reported from conflict-hit state.

Meanwhile, Manipur recorded a voter turnout of 72 per cent in the two Lok Sabha constituencies - Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur - on Friday.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, the Congress had demanded repoll in 47 polling stations alleging that booths were captured and elections were rigged.

Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra said the party had lodged a complaint with the Chief Electoral Officer demanding repoll in 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur constituency and 11 in Outer Manipur constituency.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)