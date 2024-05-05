Advertisement

New Delhi: Ahead of the polling in Andhra Pradesh, the Election Commission on Sunday ordered the transfer of Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy with immediate effect. According to the sources, the reason behind this sudden call is not clear yet. However, the latest order shunting the Andhra Pradesh police chief has created a stir in the state.

Reports suggest that the poll body has also instructed the state government to submit the names of three eligible Indian Police Service (IPS) officers in the rank of director general by Monday to fill up the vacancy.

Notably, polls for the 175-member Assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to take place simultaneously on May 13.

Former-TDP MP had written a letter to the EC demanding transfer of 3 police officials

Earlier, former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar wrote a letter to the Election Commission, drawing attention to the incident in Vijayawada, where Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered an injury after a stone was hurled at his bus.

In his letter to CEC Rajiv Kumar, the former TDP MP requested the ECI to immediately transfer KV Rajendranath Reddy (DGP, Andhra Police), PSR Anjaneyulu (DGP Intelligence), and Kanti Rana (Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada) alleging that they "miserably failed" in their duty. In the letter a CBI investigation was also sought into the case.

During the incident in Vijayawada, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was left with a deep cut above his left eyebrow, after an unidentified person hurled a stone at him during the 'Memantha Siddham' bus yatra.

Kumar also alleged that the Andhra Pradesh police have lost their professionalism and impartial conduct in the last 5 years of the YSRCP's rule in the state.

In his letter, he also mentioned the security lapse that occurred during PM Modi's rally in Chilakaluripet on March 17 and how the police took no action to punish those who were responsible. It is being said that the EC has acted upon the letter, however, exact reason is not known yet.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced in the month of March, the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections for May 13.

The Lok Sabha elections are being held in India from April 19 to June 1, 2024 in 7 phases, to elect 543 members of the Lok Sabha. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on June 4, 2024.



