New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in an exclusively conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami in India’s most watched flagship of the network ‘Nation Wants to Know’, exuded full confidence in winning all the 6 seats of Mumbai including the North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat, which he is contesting as a BJP candidate. Piyush Goyal, on his debut fray for the Lok Sabha from North Mumbai, asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it will be a cakewalk for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its alliance to win all the seats of Mumbai. Lauding PM Modi’s 10 years of tenure as the prime minister of India, he has brought India to the world stage today with the self-confidence that was never seen before.

When asked about whether contesting the Lok Sabha elections is bringing some challenge before him in North Mumbai or whether it is a walkover for him, Union Minister Goyal responded to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami saying that the people of the constituency will decide on whether it will be a contest or a walkover, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work done in the last 10 years and the vision with which he has gone to the people to seek blessings for the next term to take India to greater heights and as a developed nation has truly earned him the adulation, affection and admiration not only in Mumbai but in the entire world.

“I think all the 6 seats of Mumbai including North Mumbai will be a cakewalk for PM Narendra Modi and the NDA,” Piyush Goyal said.

