New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, May 17, exuded confidence in BJP's "400 paar" saying that let the counting happen for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and they (foreign media) will go on a holiday after that.

Shah made these comments during a conversation with news agency ANI when asked to comment on foreign media's take on BJP's throttling democracy by wanting 400 plus seats.

Responding to the questions, Shah said that the voters vote as per the country and not what the foreign media say.

"Should the voters of the country vote as per the intent of the foreign media?... There is no interference. Anyone can say anything they want but the voters of India are mature enough. "

Asserting his confidence in BJP and its supporters, the Home Minister said, "Let the counting happen, they (foreign media) will go on a holiday after that."

#WATCH | On foreign media's "BJP throttling democracy by wanting 400 plus seats" take, Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "...Should the voters of the country vote as per the intent of the foreign media?...There is no interference. Anyone can say anything they want but the… pic.twitter.com/tnxHJ9feh3 — ANI (@ANI)

Furthermore, during the interview, when asked does BJP have a plan B if it doesn't get the majority, Shah replied, "Plan B needs to be made only when there is less than a 60% chance for Plan A (to succeed). I am certain that PM Modi will come to power with a thumping majority..."

Countries That Go To Court to Decide Election Results Are Giving Us Gyan

These comments come days after the External Affairs Minister launched a veiled attack on Western media for meddling in Indian elections, saying, "Countries that have to go to court for deciding election results are giving "gyan" to India on conducting Lok Sabha polls, adding that it's their "old habit that cannot be given easily."

Speaking at the launch of the Bangla edition of his book, 'Why Bharat Matters,' in Kolkata, Jaishankar lambasted the Western media for the 'negative' coverage of the Indian elections in 2024.

"Why are these newspapers so negative on India? Because they see an India that is not in a sense compliant with their image of how India should be. They want people, ideology, or a way of life...they want that class of people to rule this country, and they are disturbed when the Indian population feels otherwise."

‘It’s My Duty to Go Beyond 400'

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, busted all claims by opposition parties that NDA is seeking to return to power with ‘400 Paar’ to change the constitution.

Countering the allegations, the Prime Minister asserted that it's the Congress party that intends to change the Constitution by providing religious reservations.

"I wanted to celebrate Constitution Day, but the Congress opposed. It was India’s first Prime Minister Nehru who altered the constitution. Congress has always attacked the spirit of the Constitution by imposing the President's rule over 100 times. They imposed an Emergency, blowing out the Constitution."

PM Modi and the BJP have maintained it's firm stand on the "400 paar," idea. "We already had 400 seats since the 2019 polls, as NDA and NDA plus. So, then, it is my duty as leader to tell them (alliance members) that we have to go beyond 400 [this time],” the he said.

What Did West Media Said?

Indian elections have been a subject of scrutiny by the international media, showcasing their fascination with the country's electoral process with a range of content being produced against the ruling government.

An opinion piece published in Bloomberg allegedly highlighted a regional division suggesting that there is an apprehension or unease in the south, regarding the notion of a 'Hindu Rashtra.' Written by Andy Mukherjee, the article stated, "A Hindu Rashtra, or nation-state, will play well in the north. The very prospect of such an outcome fills the South with dread."

Furthermore, an article published in the New York Times earlier this month, titled 'Modi's Power Keeps Growing, and India Looks Sure to Give Him More,' commented on India's electoral process. "The right to vote is held as sacred in a country whose democracy has offered protection in a turbulent region. But polling also indicates that large numbers of Indians are willing to cede civil liberties to support a powerful ruler they see as getting things done," it said.

