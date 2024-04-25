Updated April 25th, 2024 at 09:48 IST
Amritpal Singh's Father Breaks Silence Over Son's Decision to Fight Lok Sabha Polls
Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, was spotted at the Dibrugarh airport in Assam, where he flew to the state along with his brother, Sukhchand Singh, to meet his son
- Elections
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the father of jailed radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh said that he learned about his son's decision to contest Lok Sabha elections through the media.
Singh's father, Tarsem Singh, was spotted at the Dibrugarh airport in Assam, where he flew to the state along with his brother, Sukhchand Singh, to meet his son, who is currently in Assam jail under the National Security Act.
Advertisement
"We learned about his decision from the media. We don’t know if it's his own desire or if someone made the statement on his behalf. We are here to ask him," said Tarsem.
Tarsem refused to comment further and asserted that his son had shown no interest earlier in joining politics.
Meanwhile, his uncle stated, "The family will not indulge in politics; it is his involvement. The family will stay away from politics."
Advertisement
Amritpal will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections 2024 from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib seat.
This comes as Amritpal's lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, claimed that he met the jailed preacher in jail on Wednesday and requested him to contest the general elections.
Advertisement
"I met Bhai Sahab (Amritpal Singh) in Dibrugarh central jail today, and during the meeting, I requested him that in the interests of 'Khalsa Panth,' he should contest elections this time from Khadoor Sahib to become a member of parliament. Bhai Sahab accepted my request in the Panthic interests... He will run as an independent candidate."
Advertisement
Published April 25th, 2024 at 09:46 IST