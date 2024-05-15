Advertisement

New Delhi: In an intriguing twist, the Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat will witness a unique electoral contest on June 1st, featuring two candidates named Amritpal Singh. One is a Khalistani hardliner, while the other is a farmer from Moga district. The constituency will see over two dozen independent candidates vying for votes.

Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De Chief, who is in jail hails from Jallupur Khera village in Baba Bakala Tehsil of Amritsar district. He is contesting as an independent candidate and has a controversial reputation with 14 FIRs against him—13 in Punjab and one in Assam's Dibrugarh.

Singh, who did his schooling at Holy Heart Public School in Amritsar, possesses Rs 1000 in cash, while his wife Kirandeep Kaur holds assets worth Rs 18.37 lakh.

Amritpal, as per his affidavit, is dependent on his parents as he has no source of income while his wife Kirandeep is a British citizen and was working as a Language interpreter in the National Health Services in the United Kingdom.

In contrast, the other Amritpal Singh, aged 47, comes from Dina village in Nihal Singh Wala Tehsil of Moga district. Also contesting as an independent, he is a farmer by profession. He has Rs 50,000 in cash, and his wife Amandeep Kaur has assets valued at Rs 2.8 lakh.

About Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency

The Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency is one of the 13 parliamentary constituencies in Punjab.

In 2014, Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, who is the current Member of Parliament (MP), won the seat for Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal). He had defeated the Congress candidate Harminder Singh Gill by a huge margin of votes.

Later, Ranjit Singh formed his own party called Akali Dal (Taksali), which made things difficult for Shiromani Akali Dal. The BJP candidate got 467,332 votes, which was almost 45% of the total votes, while the Congress candidate got 366,763 votes, which was about 35% of the votes. The Aam Aadmi Party candidate, Baldeep Singh, came third with 144,521 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Jasbir Singh Gill from the Congress won with 459,710 votes. The Shiromani Akali Dal's candidate, Bibi Jagir Kaur, came second with 319,137 votes.