New Delhi: Just two days ahead of the third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a super exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday asserted that the nation has decided “to bless” the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) with 400+ seats, and that the entire “country is excited” to make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country for the third time.

On board a chopper for an aggressive multi-state poll campaign, Shah spoke exclusively for the upcoming segment of Republic TV's flagship ‘Nation Wants to Know’, on a range of issues including the saffron party's prospects in the ongoing parliamentary elections, Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Rae Bareli and the Congress party's apparent bid to bring in Sharia Law.

Responding to a question on the NDA's 400+ target in the ongoing election, Amit Shah told Arnab "there is no pressure on me”, adding that the entire nation has "decided to give us a huge majority".

“From East to West and from North to South, or be it in the Northeast, the citizens from every nook and corner of the country are now feeling the excitement and the fervour to make Modi ji the prime minister of India for the third time”, Shah stressed.

"The Indians are all excited to bring back a prime minister and a government that has worked day and night to ensure that 'Bharat' prospered in every aspect of growth and every sphere of development; be it about reviving the democratic fabric of the nation or be it the introduction of a new education policy to lay a stronger foundation for the future generations to come", the union minister exclaimed.

With Amit Shah embarking on a three-state campaign tour, travelling from Karnataka to Andhra to Telangana, Arnab tracked the minister from ground zero to bring to you dispatches from the biggest election interview, while being onboard the campaign chopper.

“The NDA government, under the able leadership of PM Modi, has relentlessly worked to ensure safety and security of Indians and it has always been Modi ji's endeavour to ensure that India as a fast-developing country gets its due respect on a global level", Shah highlighted as he exuded confidence of BJP coming back to power at the Centre with a resounding poll victory on June 4.

Further during the conversation, Shah told Arnab, “I can assure you that Rahul Gandhi will lose from Rae Bareilly with a huge margin” as a BJP candidate will win.

"A leader who cannot decide which seat to fight from, how can he lead the country?" the BJP star-campaigner quipped while taking a sharp dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who – after days of high-level marathon meetings of the Congress CEC – was nominated to contest the general elections from the Lok Sabha seats of Wayanad and Rae Bareli.

Responding to a question on the Opposition's 'anti-incumbency undercurrent against Modi' claims, the union minister underlined, "The undercurrent theory is to motivate their cadre on the ground. Even their leader knows that he will lose the elections and that's why he is jumping from one seat to another".

Asserting that the Congress wants to polarise the election to at least secure 8-10 percent of the votes, Shah said, “Polarisation of votes should not happen. But, if they (INDI Bloc leaders) promise to bring back Muslim Personal Law in the manifesto, if they promise to bring back Article 370 and Triple Talaq, then the politics of polarisation will automatically come into effect”.

In a mid-air takedown of the Congress party's ‘Sharia conspiracy', Shah further said, "If the Congress comes back to power, they will run the country by the rules of Sharia".

