×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 00:12 IST

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and four other BJP candidates are set to get elected as MLAs unopposed as no other candidate has filed nomination from their assembly seats on the last day of filing papers on Wednesday

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu visit Ramlalla
कैबिनेट संग रामलला के दर्शन करेंगे अरुणाचल प्रदेश के CM पेमा खांडू | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu and four other BJP candidates are set to get elected as MLAs unopposed as no other candidate has filed nomination from their assembly seats on the last day of filing papers on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh will be held along with Lok Sabha polls. Voting for the 60-member assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies -- Arunachal West and Arunachal East -- will be held on April 19.

Advertisement

Fifteen candidates will also try their luck for the two Lok Sabha seats in the northeastern state. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be done on Thursday and the last date for withdrawal of candidature is March 30.

The counting of votes for the Assembly polls will take place on June 2, while the Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4.

Advertisement

"Single nomination paper has been filed in five assembly constituencies. We hope that a few more (seats) will be added by the last day of withdrawal," Khandu told PTI over the phone.

This will be Khandu's fourth tenure as MLA in which he won three times uncontested. He is contesting from the Mukto constituency in Tawang district.

Advertisement

Four other candidates who are set to win uncontested include Jikke Tako from Tali, Nyato Dukom from Taliha, Ratu Techi from Sagalee, and Mutchu Mithi from Roing as the Congress nominees and other candidates withdrew their candidatures on Wednesday.

The BJP has fielded candidates in all the 60 Assembly seats in Arunachal Pradesh while the opposition Congress nominated 34, and the National People’s Party has 29 candidates. The NCP and the Peoples' Party of Arunachal (PPA) have nominated 17 and two candidates respectively for the assembly polls.

Advertisement

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the BJP won 41 seats. Later, seven MLAs from other parties joined the BJP. The BJP had also won both Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

The BJP formed its first elected government in Arunachal Pradesh in 2019, even though Chief Minister Khandu had formed a BJP government in 2016 after he, along with several MLAs, left the Congress and formed the People's Party of Arunachal which joined hands with the BJP.

Advertisement

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said Arunachal Pradesh leads in showing the mood of the nation.

"On the last day of the nomination filing for the Assembly election, BJP has secured 5 candidates elected unopposed led by CM @PemaKhanduBJP ji from 3-Mukto Assembly Constituency. 15. Sagalee Assembly Constituency: Shri Ratu Techi 20. Tali Assembly Constituency: Shri Jikke Tako 23. Taliha Assembly Constituency: Shri Nyato Dukom 43. Roing Assembly Constituency: Shri Mutchu Mithi," he wrote on 'X'.

Advertisement

Rijiju said tremendous development in the state due to the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has generated so much support and blessings from the people.

An official said, "A total of 197 candidates have filed papers for the 60 assembly constituencies. Five BJP nominees, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu, may be elected unopposed as no other candidates filed nominations from their seat." After scrutiny of nomination papers on Thursday, the fate of the five BJP candidates would be clear, Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the parliamentary elections, he said eight candidates filed nominations for the Arunachal West Lok Sabha constituency. Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee President Nabam Tuki are among those who submitted papers from the seat.

Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency has seven nominations. The BJP has fielded sitting MP Tapir Gao, while the Congress has nominated Bosiram Siram from the eastern parliamentary seat. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 00:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Education for Children

Beyond Jobs education

4 minutes ago
Beckenham

Beckenham

4 minutes ago
Bank robbery in Rajasthan's Baran district

Bank Robbery in Baran

4 minutes ago
Delhi records warmest day

Delhi Records Warmest

7 minutes ago
23 Days To Polls And Multiple Defections Injure Congress; Is The INC Imploding?

Is The INC Imploding?

14 minutes ago
Retired Police constable gets five-year jail term for molesting minor girl

Molesting Minor Girl

17 minutes ago
US investigators recover data recorder of crashed cargo ship

Crashed Cargo Ship

27 minutes ago
Man Who Duped More Than 600 Investors To The Tune Of Rs 380 Crore Nabbed In Uttarakhand

Man Who Duped Investors

31 minutes ago
nitin gadkari

Nitin Gadkari on Toll

35 minutes ago
LS polls: Filing Of Nominations For 1st Phase Of Elections In UP Ends

LS polls: Filing Of Nomin

37 minutes ago
Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

Nimmu-Padam-Darcha Road

40 minutes ago
16-year-old SSLC student dies by suicide in Karnataka

Mumbai suicide

41 minutes ago
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu And 4 Others Set To Get Elected To Assembly Unopposed

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema

41 minutes ago
-Suspects plead not guilty in human smuggling case

Death On Canada border

44 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

3 Injured in Sambalpur

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia, Neetu At Pali Hill

an hour ago
Bhimaa

Bhimaa On OTT

an hour ago
Man Found Dead Outside Friend's House In Delhi's Maidan Garhi, Police Suspect Suicide

Man Found Dead Outside

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  2. AAP's Lone Lok Sabha MP Joins BJP As Kejriwal Confined to Jail

    Lok Sabha Elections6 hours ago

  3. Large Cache of Branded Goods Related to YSRCP Unearthed, EC Begins Probe

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. Siblings Injured After Falling Off Flyover as Car Hits Them; Driver Held

    India News7 hours ago

  5. RJD Fields Bima Bharti From Purnea, Pappu Yadav's Fate Hangs in Balance

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo