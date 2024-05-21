Advertisement

New Delhi: As voter turnout for phase 5 was released, Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla recorded its all-time high turnout of 59 per cent, prompting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to laud the people for their active participation.

"Compliments to my sisters and brothers of Baramulla for their unbreakable commitment to democratic values. Such active participation is a great trend," Prime Minister Modi said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Baramulla, which was once militancy-infested, in the wake of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 recorded the highest turnout ever on a violence-free polling on Monday.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in a post on X said, "High voter turnout, over 58 per cent in Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency, is very encouraging and shows the people's determination and unwavering faith in democracy. I congratulate and thank the people of Baramulla for joining the Maha Kumbh of our democracy in large numbers."

Advertisement

'People Are Angry, Using Ballots to Convey Message': Mufti

However, People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehboob Mufti on Monday claimed that the milestone turnout in Baramulla in the fourth and fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections is a reflection of people's anger towards the BJP-led central government for abrogating Article 360 of the Indian Constitution and bifurcating the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories.

Advertisement

Speaking to the media after a roadshow in Rajouri, Mufti said, "People are angry (with this government) for the 2019 development. They firmly believe that we are living in a democracy and can convey our message through ballots that what was done in 2019 was not acceptable to us."

Mufti said that the voters, especially the young participants want to convey a message to New Delhi through their ballots by using ballots rather than in any form of violence (stones or guns).

Advertisement

"Today, the people, especially youngsters, are coming forward to vote, which means that they want to convey a message to New Delhi through ballots instead of pelting a stone or using a gun."

Mufti, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency, said heavy polling was recorded in the valley in the 1987 Assembly election but those polls were rigged as a result of which people lost their faith in the electoral process.

Advertisement

Earlier, voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency was scheduled for May 7 but was deferred to the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25 on the request of some political parties owing to the closure of the Mughal road as an alternative link connecting Rajouri-Poonch in the Jammu region with south Kashmir's Shopian district.

(With Inputs From PTI)