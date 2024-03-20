Advertisement

Guwahati: The INDI Alliance is still in a deadlock over seat sharing in Assam as the Congress has decided to contest from 13 seats out of 14 not sparing a single seat for the CPIM, TMC and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in particular. The mood of these three parties now seems to fight solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CPIM has already fielded its candidate in the Barpeta constituency, where even the Congress has declared a candidate. Similarly, the Aam Aadmi Party, which withdrew its candidate from Guwahati, asked for a reciprocal from the Congress in Tezpur and Dibrugarh.

Advertisement

However, the Congress seems to be in no mood for any kind of reciprocation in Tezpur, whereas, the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha has been given by the Congress to Asom Jatiya Parishad President Lurinjyoti Gogoi. The Trinamool too wants to contest from Silchar, Karimganj and Lakhimpur but in all these three seats, the Congress has already declared its candidates.

Amidst this, on Wednesday, the United Opposition Forum of Assam called for an important press conference, where Assam in-charge of the Congress, General Secretary Jitendra Singh Alwar, released a booklet with charges against the ruling BJP- both at the Center and Assam in particular.

Advertisement

The meeting, interestingly, was skipped by the AAP, TMC and CPIM. When asked about their absence, the Congress leaders as well as other members of the forum failed to give a clear answer.

Jitendra Singh Alwar said that the unity of the forum is intact, however, he failed to come clear on the failing seat-sharing arrangement. “We will not give up hope till the last date of withdrawal of nominations,” said Bhupen Bora, the APCC President as Jitendra Singh fumbled, searching for words.

Advertisement

When asked by Republic Media Network, how confident Jitendra Singh Alwar was, that those sharing the dias with him would not abandon the opposition or the Congress, he couldn't give a clear answer, giving an insight to the media on the lack of trust among the Congress and the opposition leadership.

With the Congress party not willing to give up a single seat for the INDI partners and instead expecting others to leave the same for them is being seen as a bully by the political commentators in the state.