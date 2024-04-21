Advertisement

Bengaluru: Weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on Congress saying that the party has turned Bengaluru, the "tech city into a tanker city," state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah replied to the Prime Minister asking him where he was when the state suffered due to floods and droughts.

This comes as all of Bengaluru has been grappling with water issues for some time now and all Bengaluru seats will go to polls on April 26. Ahead of the elections, the Prime Minister in a rally accused Congress of being "anti-investment, anti-entrepreneurship, anti-private sector, anti-taxpayer, anti-wealth creator".

During his rally, the Prime Minister said, "Congress has turned tech city into a tanker city. The budget is being cut from agriculture to urban infrastructure. Congress is only focused on corruption, and not on the problems of Bengaluru. Only the projects of the central government are moving ahead fast."

Replying to this, in a sharp response, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "Claims of working 24x7 for the people, yet where was he during Karnataka's floods and droughts? So, what's the real story behind this '24x7'? Sounds like it's all PR, all the time!"

During the election days in a mega push in the South, the PM has been campaigning in Karnataka. He said said, "Modi says he will make the country a green energy hub, pharma hub, electronics hub, electrical vehicle hub, semiconductor hub, and a global innovation hub so that India becomes a hub of Global economy. But the people of Congress and the INDI alliance say they will remove Modi."

He added, "It is Modi's guarantee that after 5G, we will now launch 6G, they say they will remove Modi. It is Modi's guarantee that we will bring AI, but they say they will remove Modi. It is Modi's guarantee that after Chandrayaan, we will now make India proud of Gaganyaan, they say, they will remove Modi. Congress is anti-youth because it is anti-investment, it is anti-entrepreneurship, it is anti-private sector, it is anti-taxpayer, it is anti-wealth creator."

The Prime Minister further emphasised that its he dedicates his life to people and country. Referring to his goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said, " I promise 24X7 for 2047."

He claimed that BJP and Janata Dal-Secular have come together to fulfil the dreams of Karnataka's people.

