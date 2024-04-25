Advertisement

Balurghat Lok Sabha Election 2024: Balurghat, one of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, will witness two-cornered contest as BJP's incumbent MP and state party chief Sukanta Majumdar is seeking re-election from the segment against the TMC candidate.

Balurghat Lok Sabha seat comprises of seven assembly constituencies, with six falling in Dakshin Dinajpur district, one in Uttar Dinajpur. The assembly segments are Itahar (TMC), Kushmandi (TMC), Kumarganj (TMC), Balurghat (BJP), Tapan (BJP), Gangarampur (BJP), and Harirampur (TMC).

While the BJP re-nominated its state chief, TMC fielded Biplab Mitra and Revolutionary Socialist Party named Joydeb Siddhanta from Balurghat for Lok Sabha election 2024. The voting in the Balurghat seat will take place in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, on April 26.

Balurghat Election 2024: Demographic Details

Total Voters: 14,29,783

Rural Voters: 1,276,796 (89.3%)

Urban Voters: 152,987 (10.7%)

SC Voters: 408,918 (28.6%)

ST Voters: 218,757 (15.3%)

Muslims: 422,057 (29.5%)

Balurghat Seat: 2019 Results

With BJP and TMC as the main parties locking horns in the Balurghat seat, Sukanta Majumdar clinched victory with a margin of over 33000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP candidate Majumdar was polled 539,317 votes with a vote share of 45.00 % and defeated sitting MP Arpita Ghosh from AITC who got 506,024 votes (42.23 %).

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Arpita Ghosh from the TMC emerged victorious with 409,641 votes in favour. She won with a vote share of nearly 38 per cent. RSP candidate Bimalendu Sarkar (bimal) got 302,677 votes (28.46 %) and was the runner-up.

Balurghat seat has remained one of the key BJP seats in West Bengal. In March this year, PM Modi layed foundation stone of various projects across rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 4500 crore in North Bengal. In 2022, Balurghat Railway Station upgradation plan was allotted Rs 2.5 crore by the Centre.