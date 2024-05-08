Advertisement

Bengaluru: A notice has been issued to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and the party's national convener of the IT Cell, Amit Malviya by the Bangalore High Grounds Police Station. The notice is to appear for interrogation in the case of a social media video on ‘Congress favouring Muslims in reservation’, allegedly posted by the BJP.

A first information report (FIR) was registered in the case by the Bangalore Police against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya and Karnataka state BJP chief BY Vijayendra.

The police notice read: "This is to inform you that on 05/05/2024 Mr. Ramesh Babu came to High grounds police station and gave complaint regarding, During the Model code of conduct there was a video which has been posted on 04/05/2024 in Bharatiya Janata Party official social network @bjp4karnataka on "X" Platform, which is operated by Mr.Amith Malviya the head of IT cell on instructions of Mr. JP Nadda, National President-BJP, Mr. B Y Vijayendra State President-Karnataka BJP. The said video with the Title of "De..." Which has intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against member of SC/ST community. So the FIR was Registered in High Grounds Police station bearing the FIR no.95/2024 U/S 125 of RP Act and 505(2) of I.P.C and investigation is conducted. Therefore for the purpose of investigation of the said case, You are hereby directed to appear before the under signed investigation officer at 11.00 am at High grounds police station within 7 days of receipt of this notice."

The BJP leaders have been directed to appear at the High Grounds Police Station at 11.00 am within seven days of the receipt of the notice. More details are awaited.