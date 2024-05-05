Advertisement

Pune: The Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls in the fifth phase of elections on May 7, is all set to witness a fierce battle between two women of the Pawar family – Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter, and Sunetra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s wife.

This year both the NCP factions have fielded the women contenders from their family, exposing a family feud. The NCP family turf is one of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra’s Pune district. In 16 constituencies, women candidates fielded by different political parties will face a fierce battle with men.

Pawar Vs Pawar

At the centre of the electoral battle lie two major collisions – the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Comprising the BJP, Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the ruling Mahayuti alliance has given tickets to 10 women candidates this general election. Whereas, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) which includes Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded seven women. This contest is being seen as a Sharad Pawar heir Vs Ajit Pawar’s legacy.

Baramati comprises six assembly segments namely Khadakwasla, Bhor, Daund, Purandar, Baramati, and Indapur. The BJP rules over Khadakwasla and Daund seats, while the Congress represents Bhor and Purandar seats. The NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) has its MLAs in Baramati and Indapur. Khadakwasala is an urban constituency, a part of which falls under the Pune municipality. Others are semi urban or rural constituencies.

Supriya Sule's Political Journey

Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter and sitting MP from Baramati, has been ruling this seat since 2009. Baramati has been her father’s bastion since he became an MLA from there for the first time in 1967.

In all the Lok Sabha polls which followed, all NCP candidates have claimed victory from this seat, including Ajit Pawar, in 1991. Sharad Pawar represented the constituency in Parliament from 1996 till Supriya succeeded him.

The 2014 general election witnessed a change in the dynamic of Indian politics, not leaving Baramati untouched when Supriya’s lead decreased to 70,000 votes that year as opposed to 3.37 lakh votes in 2009. In 2019, Supriya had won by a margin of 1.36 lakh votes.

In the 2014 and 2019 elections, Supriya’s lead stood at 90,000 and 1.20 lakh votes respectively and the credit to her victory here was attributed to Ajit, a six-time MLA from here.

Sunetra Pawar

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar will fight her maiden election battle against Supriya Sule. While Supriya is a three-time MP, Sunetra is neither a sitting MLA, MLC or an MP. Sunetra has neither held any party post.

Family Feud

Since the party split, Ajit, his wife Sunetra, and their sons Parth and Jay are one one side opposing the Sharad Pawar faction.

On the other side of the vertical spit are Sharad Pawar, Ajit’s brother Shrinivas, his wife Sharmila, and their son Yugendra, another of Sharad Pawar’s nephews, Rajendra, and his son and MLA Rohit Pawar. It is necessary to understand each one’s role in order to comprehend what will play out in Baramati.

