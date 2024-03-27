Bharat Narah Hibernating Post Resignation From Party, Likely to Join BJP Along With Wife

Advertisement

Lakhimpur: Following the resignation from the Congress party, senior leader and sitting legislator Bharat Narah and his wife former Union Minister of State Ranee Narah, both have been incommunicado. Sources close to the family have informed that both are in hibernation and are currently in their hometown Lakhimpur.

After being denied Congress candidature from the Lakhimpur constituency in Upper Assam to his wife Ranee Narah, Bharat Narah initially stepped down as the chairman of the Media Committee of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and later resigned from the party through a letter he sent to the AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Ever since his resignation, both husband and wife have been incommunicado.

Meanwhile, though several top Congress leaders of the state have appealed to Bharat Narah not to resign from the party, no formal reply has been seen from his end. Sources within the Congress party have to say that Narah feels dejected as, despite his and Ranee Narah’s profile in the Congress party, Ranee was denied a candidature this time, to facilitate a new entrant.

Stating that all options are open for both Bharat and Ranee, a source close to the family has confirmed that they are yet to take a final call in regards to joining any other political party. There are also reports that Narah might join the BJP ally Asom Gana Parishad, a party he was a founding member of.

However, Republic Media Network has confirmed through multiple sources that the chances of Narah’s joining the BJP are higher. Without giving any specific reason behind it, the source close to them said that both of them are taking some time to take a final call.

“Both Bharat Narah and Ranee Narah had held several important positions in the Congress party as well as the government in the past, so it’s not easy to take a sudden call. They will first interact with their close team members and supporters in the constituency and will reveal the cards,” said a confidante.

It may be mentioned that Bharat Narah has served as a minister several times since 1985, whereas his wife Ranee Narah was Union Minister of State in the UPA government.