New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 from the Nagina constituency, according to reports. Earlier on Thursday, Azad was warmly welcomed by the people of Nagina during his visit to the area. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared a few pictures from his visit to Nagina Lok Sabha constituency with the caption, "Among own people in Baghala village of Nagina Lok." Sabha.

In this same seat, Mayawati can also field her nephew Akash Anand, reports claimed. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has fielded former ADJ Manoj Kumar from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat.

Nagina Lok Sabha Seat

The Nagina Lok Sabha seat is one of the 17 reserved Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and is also included in the new Lok Sabha seats of the state. After the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, this seat came into existence even before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

What Happened in 2019 in Nagina?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Nagina constituency saw an intense battle and BSP candidate Girish Chandra emerged victorious with a significant margin of 1,66,832 votes, securing a total of 5,68,378 votes.

Girish Chandra had defeated Dr. Yashwant Singh of the BJP, who garnered 4,01,546 votes. Nagina showcases a diverse demographic and continues to be an important constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout in this constituency was recorded at 63.50% in the year 2019.