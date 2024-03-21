×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 12:03 IST

Bhim Army Chief Chandra Shekhar Azad Likely to Contest From Nagina: Reports

In the 2019, the Nagina constituency saw an intense battle and BSP candidate Girish Chandra emerged victorious.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Chandra Shekhar Azad Might Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Nagina
Chandra Shekhar Azad Might Contest Lok Sabha Poll From Nagina | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024 from the Nagina constituency, according to reports. Earlier on Thursday, Azad was warmly welcomed by the people of Nagina during his visit to the area.  Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he shared a few pictures from his visit to Nagina Lok Sabha constituency with the caption, "Among own people in Baghala village of Nagina Lok." Sabha.  

In this same seat, Mayawati can also field her nephew Akash Anand, reports claimed. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party has fielded former ADJ Manoj Kumar from the Nagina Lok Sabha seat.  

Nagina Lok Sabha Seat

The Nagina Lok Sabha seat is one of the 17 reserved Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh and is also included in the new Lok Sabha seats of the state. After the recommendation of the Delimitation Commission in 2008, this seat came into existence even before the 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

What Happened in 2019 in Nagina?

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Nagina constituency saw an intense battle and BSP candidate Girish Chandra emerged victorious with a significant margin of 1,66,832 votes, securing a total of 5,68,378 votes. 

Girish Chandra had defeated Dr. Yashwant Singh of the BJP, who garnered 4,01,546 votes. Nagina showcases a diverse demographic and continues to be an important constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The voter turnout in this constituency was recorded at 63.50% in the year 2019.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 11:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a few seconds ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

a few seconds ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

a few seconds ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

a minute ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

a minute ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

3 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

4 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

4 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

4 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

5 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

6 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

6 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

6 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

11 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

11 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

12 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

12 minutes ago
Election Commissioners

'Would Lead to Chaos': SC

13 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo