BREAKING: BJP Announces Fresh List of 7 Candidates, Fields Parampal Kaur From Bathinda

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party in Tuesday, April 16, announced fresh list of 7 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP has fielded former IAS officer Parampal Kaur Sidhu, who comes from an influential political family long associated with the Akali Dal, from Bathinda.

Further, Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendant of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji, has been fielded from Satara Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. It has named Abhijit Das from Diamond Harbour in West Bengal against Trinamool Congress' Abhishek Banerjee.

The ruling party dropped Union minister Som Parkash from Hoshiarpur in Punjab but decided to field his wife Anita Som Parkash to keep the influential local leader's support intact.

In Uttar Pradesh, the party has fielded Vishwadeep Singh from Firozabad and Shashank Mani Tripathi from Deoria, dropping its sitting MPs from the two seats.

With the new list, the party has named its candidates for around 430 seats for the polls to 543 seats starting from April 19.

